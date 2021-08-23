STARKVILLE – Some observers expect Mississippi State football to be much improved this season simply because of what a second season with a new coaching staff means.
Add in the fact that Mike Leach, Zach Arnett and co. had to work around a pandemic heading into their first season with the Bulldogs, and it’s hard to overstate what a full offseason means.
More reps mean better knowledge on both sides of the ball, but that doesn’t mean that newcomers can’t play an important role and make impactful plays this season.
Here are three freshmen — pending any decisions to redshirt — to keep an eye on this season:
WR Rara Thomas
There’s no such thing as too many receivers in Leach’s air raid offense.
Thomas is a three-star recruit out of Eufaula, Alabama, who didn’t play football prior to his junior year of high school.
Thomas was quiet in the team’s first fall scrimmage, collecting no catches, but in the second scrimmage he showed out.
Thomas had three catches for 47 yards, good for second on the team behind Austin Williams’ 83 yards. He also showed a big-play ability with a 25-yard catch, leading to some excitement from his teammates on what Thomas can do this season.
“He’ll be a great player for us,” Jaden Walley said following Saturday’s scrimmage. “Help out the guys on his side. Just make plays, and maybe score some touchdowns for us.”
RB Simeon Price
There’s a spot in the Air Raid offense for running backs, especially if they’re willing to be involved in the passing game.
It might be tougher for Price to see the field with the talent levels of Jo’Quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson ahead of him, but Price has shown he’s willing to fight for snaps in both scrimmages.
Across the two games, Price has collected six catches for 42 yards.
Price was rated the No. 20 athlete in his class by Rivals, so it’s no surprise he’s able to make plays in various ways for MSU.
Price spent time at receiver in high school while also playing defense. He had three interceptions and three fumble recoveries in his high school career.
Price also notched reps returning kicks and was a junior olympian ranked in the top five nationally in the long jump.
“Anytime you get a dynamic athlete like he is, I can easily make him into a running back,” running backs coach Eric Mele said earlier in fall camp. “He came in at 215 pounds, so was already a guy who’s physically ready to play right away.”
LB John Lewis
Depth and versatility at linebacker has been one of the main talking points for Arnett’s group in fall camp, and Lewis figures to play a part in that.
Lewis was unavailable throughout most of camp to this point with a concussion, but he was back in action for MSU’s second scrimmage in which he picked up a quarterback hurry.
Lewis was a four-star recruit and the No. 21 rated linebacker coming out of Germantown High School according to 247sports. He picked up 13 sacks in his senior year along with four forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered.
At 6-foot-3-inches and 230 pounds, Lewis has room to add to depth at sam linebacker once he gets more reps.