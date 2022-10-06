Bowling Green Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach looks onto the field of play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Mississippi State won 45-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

Matchup: Arkansas at Mississippi State

Newsletters

tderosa@cdispatch.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus