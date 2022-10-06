Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach looks onto the field of play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Mississippi State won 45-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Matchup: Arkansas at Mississippi State
Where: Davis Wade Stadium (60,133), Starkville.
TV: 11 a.m., Saturday, SEC Network.
Series: Arkansas leads 18-13-1.
Coaches — Arkansas: Sam Pittman, 15-13 at Arkansas (3rd year), 15-13 overall (3rd year); Mississippi State: Mike Leach, 15-14 at Mississippi State (3rd year), 154-104 overall (21st year).
Notes: Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders, a transfer from Alabama, leads the FBS in sacks with 6.5 this season … Arkansas has run for 200 or more yards in four of its five games this season, led by a 100-yard rusher in all five contests … Mississippi State is one of three FBS teams with three wins over teams with a winning record. Alabama and Wake Forest are the other two. … No other Mississippi State head coach has won more games against ranked teams in his first three seasons than Mike Leach’s six. Leach has done it in just 29 games.
Prediction: Mississippi State 31, Arkansas 21.
