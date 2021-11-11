Mississippi State running backs coach Eric Mele Austin Perryman/MSU Athletics Here's how to watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 11, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Matchup: Mississippi State at AuburnWhere: Jordan-Hare Stadium, (87,451), AuburnTV: ESPN, 11 a.m.Series: Auburn leads 65-26-2. Auburn leads 30-7 in Auburn. Last meeting: Auburn defeated MSU 24-10 in Auburn last season.Coaches — Mississippi State: Mike Leach, 9-11 at MSU (2nd season) and 148-101 overall (20th season). Auburn: Bryan Harsin, 6-3 at Auburn (1st season) and 82-27 overall (9th season).»RENT-FREE: How a Texas Tech student became Mike Leach's kickerTrends: Mississippi State is one of five teams in the nation with two wins against teams currently in the AP top 25. MSU quarterback Will Rogers has thrown for 300-plus yards in seven consecutive games — averaging 377.8 yards per game in that span.Auburns is third in the SEC with 7.44 tackles for loss per game. Auburn is No. 7 nationally in fourth down defense (.278 percentage).Auburn has allowed 13 sacks this season (24th fewest in the nation) with four games not allowing a sack. Notes: MSU receiver Austin Williams had a career-high 72 receiving yards last week at Arkansas. Fellow receiver Rara Thomas has four touchdowns in MSU's last three games.Underclassmen are responsible for 27 of MSU's 32 touchdowns this season.Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 200-plus yards in four of his last five games. Auburn will be celebrating Military Appreciation Day on Saturday. It will be Spirit's — a bald eagle — final pregame flight at Auburn.»NO JOKE: Mike Leach is serious about trying out kickersPrediction: Auburn 28-21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football Auburn Football Jordan-hare Stadium Mike Leach Bryan Harsin Will Rogers Austin Williams Rara Thomas Bo Nix Spirit Prediction Auburn Sport American Football Mississippi Nation Team Yard Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists