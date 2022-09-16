FILE - Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach walks among players during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mississippi State won 24-10. Memphis and Mississippi State play on Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Matchup: Mississippi State at LSU
Where: Tiger Stadium (102,321), Baton Rouge, La.
TV: 5 p.m., Saturday, ESPN.
Series: LSU leads 76-36-3.
Coaches — Mississippi State: Mike Leach, 13-13 at Mississippi State (3rd year), 152-103 overall (20th year). LSU: Brian Kelly, 1-1 at LSU (1st year), 167-63 overall (19th year).
Notes: Mississippi State won its most recent game in Baton Rouge, beating the defending national champion Tigers 44-34 in 2020 … MSU wide receiver Austin Williams tied the school record by playing in his 52nd game in Saturday’s win at Arizona. Seven other Bulldogs have played 52 games … Mississippi State has played LSU more times (115) than any other SEC opponent besides Ole Miss … LSU running back John Emery Jr. will play his first game since the 2020 season after missing last year because of academic issues and being suspended for the first two games of 2022.
Prediction: Mississippi State 28, LSU 17.
