The Matchup: Tennessee State at Mississippi StateWhere: Davis Wade Stadium (61,337), StarkvilleTV: SEC Network+/ESPN+, 11 a.m.Series: First meeting.Coaches — Mississippi State: Mike Leach, 10-11 at MSU (2nd season) and 149-101 overall (20th season). Tennessee State: Eddie George, 5-5 at Tennessee State (1st season) and 5-5 overall (1st Season). Trends: Mississippi State's win at Auburn clinched bowl eligibility for the 12th consecutive season. Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M are the only SEC teams to match the trend.MSU is averaging about 84 yards per game more this season than last. Will Rogers' 3,722 passing yards lead all Power Five quarterbacks. Rogers needs 72 passing yards to match the MSU single-season record (Dak Prescott, 2015). »CHARLES CROSS: Where the MSU left tackle sits on NFL draft boardsNotes: Mike Leach-coached teams have been bowl eligible in 18 of his 20 seasons as a head coach. MSU is looking to reach seven wins for the first time since 2018 — the last time MSU had eight wins in a season.Mississippi State outscored Auburn 33-6 in the second half last weekend to cap off a 43-34 win. MSU's 25-point comeback is the largest in program history. Seven of the 14 400-yard passing performances in MSU program history have come under Leach.»College Football Playoff: Mississippi State back in the top-25Prediction: Mississippi State 45-7