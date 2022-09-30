Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach looks for his players following an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Mississippi State won 45-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
Matchup: Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Where: Davis Wade Stadium (60,133), Starkville.
TV: 3 p.m., Saturday, SEC Network
Series: MSU leads 8-7.
Coaches — Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher, 37-15 at Texas A&M (5th year), 120-38 overall (12th year); Mississippi State: Mike Leach, 14-14 at Mississippi State (3rd year), 153-104 overall (21st year).
Notes: Mike Leach is 8-4 all time against Texas A&M, with seven of those wins coming during Leach’s time at Texas Tech from 2000 to 2009. MSU upset A&M last season in College Station … Will Rogers has seven games of 400 or more passing yards. No other SEC quarterback since 2000 has more than five. … MSU has three active players in the top 10 for career receptions. Running back Jo’quavious Marks is fourth, wide receiver Austin Williams is eighth, and running back Dillon Johnson is ninth. … Texas A&M running back Devon Achane is the only player in the nation to have scored rushing, receiving and kickoff return touchdowns this year.
Prediction: Mississippi State 20, Texas A&M 15.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.