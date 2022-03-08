Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Not to Polk. During last week’s NFL combine, Polk was asked which MSU returnee has the best chance to be in his shoes come next year.
“Will Rogers,” Polk said with little hesitation.
Why?
“QB1.”
Rogers’ blindside was protected last season by Charles Cross, who is a sure lock to be a first round pick. Ask him the same question, and you’ll get a similar, unscripted answer.
“I definitely agree,” Cross said. “Will is a great quarterback. He’s a great leader. He’s definitely QB1.”
Rogers garnered credit from his former teammates to a much larger degree than most on the national level. In articles published by Pro Football Focus and 247Sports, Rogers wasn’t considered a top 10 returning college quarterback.
Heading into his third season under Mike Leach and the Air Raid offense, though, internal expectations will be set high for Rogers — despite the nation’s toughest upcoming schedule.
Rogers didn’t make much of the praise he receiver during combine week, but he did take to Twitter when he saw what Polk said.
“Brother for life,” Rogers wrote at Polk. “Know you will kill it this week my guy.”
Rogers also tweeted about Martin Emerson — the former MSU corner who pushed Rogers at practice.
Though Emerson’s initial response when asked who could be an NFL prospect soon was fellow corner Emmanuel Forbes, Emerson immediately made sure to give Rogers the equivalent praise other gave.
“Will, man, that’s my little brother,” Emerson said. “It was always fun playing against Will. He was a great competitor, a great leader. He leads by example like a lot of other guys on the team."