STARKVILLE – Mississippi State enters SEC play with the No. 28 most difficult schedule remaining in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus.
Eight teams ahead of MSU are in the SEC, though it could be more because a team like Alabama has an easier schedule on paper because it doesn’t face Alabama.
Mike Leach has voiced his frustration with his team overlooking opponents this season, particularly after a tight win against Louisiana Tech and a loss at Memphis.
If MSU’s mindset is to make predisposed judgements on opponents, it shouldn’t take much to respect the 2019 national champion LSU in the same way it was easy to think La. Tech would roll over in Starkville.
But Leach doesn’t want that mentality, regardless of which way it works.
“If you’re fully invested in what you’re doing to begin with, it should be quite similar,” Leach said of his team’s mentality coming into SEC play.
Besides calling out his team for quitting while down three scores against Louisiana Tech, Leach hasn’t questioned his team’s effort.
Instead, it’s been his team’s mentality to think certain players can take a play off at times – particularly with a lead.
It showed glaringly as members of MSU’s offensive line took turns picking up penalties while MSU’s lead against Memphis slipped away.
Leach called out key players for becoming “invisible” in major moments. He pointed toward players not taking roles such as blocking – not only on the offensive line – seriously against Louisiana Tech.
After dwelling on what the root of this mentality was and how to “boost” it, Leach pointed toward MSU’s inexperience compared to other teams who utilized the extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
“We didn’t have many seniors, but we have very few that exercised the opportunity to have that extra senior year,” Leach said. “It was because we did not have that many to begin with. I wonder how that stacks up on some of these other teams that were senior-laden.”
Though the number is smaller than most, MSU needs its experienced players to take another step forward.
A player such as linebacker Jett Johnson hasn’t had much experience on the field, but as a redshirt junior he has been around the team longer than most of his teammates.
Leach praised his work ethic and consistent approach in practice following MSU’s Week 2 win against N.C. State. Johnson has embraced those comments and tried to become the experienced leader MSU needs heading into Saturday’s matchup with LSU.
“I just try to make the team as best as I can and do my role,” Johnson said. “Just go hard all the time and try to be an example for these younger guys who are just entering the program.”