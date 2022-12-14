Coming home Holmes County Central’s Khamauri Rogers transfers from Miami to Mississippi State football By THEO DeROSA The Commercial Dispatch Dec 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STARKVILLE — Khamauri Rogers is coming back to the Magnolia State.The former four-star recruit from Holmes County Central High School committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday.Rogers will transfer in from Miami, where he spent his freshman season. He appeared in only one game for the Hurricanes, making a tackle in the Sept. 3 season opener against Bethune-Cookman.Rogers tore his ACL in his senior year at Holmes County Central. 247 Sports ranked him the third-best recruit in Mississippi.He will add depth to a Mississippi State secondary losing cornerback Emmanuel Forbes to the NFL draft.MSU also landed LSU transfer corner Ray’Darious “Raydar” Jones on Monday. Jones, a Horn Lake graduate, is also returning to his home state.The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) are set to play Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Khamauri Rogers Holmes County Mississippi Sport American Football Miami Jones Emmanuel Forbes Graduate Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters