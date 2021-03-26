STARKVILLE – The Arkansas bats showed up in a big way on Friday night.
No. 2-ranked Arkansas beat No. 3 Mississippi State, 8-2, at Dudy Noble field for the series opener. The Razorbacks (17-3, 3-1 SEC) scattered around 10 hits in the game and hit four home runs against the Bulldogs.
Game two is on Saturday at 2 p.m. and will feature MSU’s Will Bednar (1-0, 0.00 era) against Arkansas’ Zebulon Vermillion (2-0, 2.13).
“We have to have short term memory and be able to throw it away, but you have to come back and be better tomorrow," head coach Chris Lemonis said. "Just because the sun comes up tomorrow doesn't mean we're better. We've gotta come out and have a better performance tomorrow."
Mississippi State (17-5, 2-2) ace Christian MacLeod started and never found his groove. He gave up three solo home runs in the first inning, including back-to-back home runs to Arkansas batters Matt Goodhearted and Cayden Wallace to give Arkansas a 3-0 lead.
MacLeod (2-2) settled down in the second and third inning, but Christian Franklin got to the lefty again in the fourth. He hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning, his second solo home run of the day, to put Arkansas up 4-0.
MacLeod then walked two batters and gave up a single to load the bases, and a sacrifice fly scored a fifth run. MacLeod then exited the game and Stone Simmons got out of the inning without any further damage.
“I think his stuff was a little down today," Lemonis said of MacLeod. "He wasn't as sharp as he was last weekend. When you're not sharp and you don't make pitches to good pitchers, that's what happens. They were able to get on him in the first and set the tone for the night."
The Bulldogs scored its first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Leading off the inning, Lane Forsythe singled into right field for Mississippi State’s first hit of the day. After a groundout moved him to second base, Rowdey Jordan single up the middle to make the score 5-1.
Arkansas added two more runs in the top of the seventh on a walk and three singles off Simmons and Chase Patrick, and scored its final run in the ninth inning off Dylan Carmouche.
Down 8-1 in the ninth, Forsythe hit a RBI single into right field to score Luke Hancock with two outs, but the rally ended when Kyte McDonald struck out on a pinch hitting attempt.
"We have to get aggressive to the fastball," Lemonis said."We have to be able to hit the fastball. Right now we aren't hitting the fastball. Hopefully we can be a little better tomorrow."
Lemonis held both Brandon Smith and Landon Sims in the game, so both players will be available to pitch when needed on Saturday and Sunday.