STARKVILLE — Anderson Milton ranged to his left, had his glove up with perfect form and watched as Kamren James’ home run ball inched closer and grew faster.
He’s a catcher for his travel baseball team, so he had little doubt about his ability to make the now-legendary snag. But that ball just kept growing and gaining speed.
“Man, if this hits me in the face, it’s gonna hurt,” Milton told himself.
His friend Tripp Moody was standing by his side as he watched Milton plant himself in the ball’s trajectory.
Moody is a shortstop, so he’s used to standing on this side of the batter. As he saw the ball approaching Milton, he realized what could be happening.
“Oh my God, if he catches it, it’s gonna be the best thing ever,” Moody thought to himself.
Meet Tripp and Anderson, a pair of close friends headed home with a cool souvenir. Anderson is the new MSU legend who made a flawless play catching a Kamren James rocket to left field. pic.twitter.com/EOZMiS4VWk— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) February 26, 2022
The fans in Dudy Noble Field all tracked the ball from James’ bat as it made its way to the Left Field Lounge. At the end, there was Milton.
He made the snag look effortless, took a second to make sure it was in his mitt and then in unison with all those standing around him lifted his arms in the air.
James’ eighth-inning home run was the third for State in a 10-1 win against Northern Kentucky, but Milton’s catch immediately stole the show. In the next half inning, he was featured on the Dudy Noble Field big screen as the play of the game.
Raw power by @kamrenjames16.— Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) February 26, 2022
Exit velo: 105 off the bat 😳
Dawgs lead, 10-1, heading to the 9th! pic.twitter.com/oQM84pdMMU
Milton, who is 11 years old and lives in Biloxi just like Moody, has been an MSU fan his entire life — his two layers of maroon and white along with his MSU baseball cap back it up. His grandfather Ted Milton was part of Mississippi State's first College World Series team in 1971.
Moody, though an Ole Miss fan, loves watching Mississippi State baseball and was rooting for MSU in the College World Series last season.
They were standing by the Mississippi State bullpen in left field because Gavin Schmidt — an MSU manager and bullpen catcher — was formerly coached by Milton’s dad in Biloxi and promised them baseballs postgame.
Turns out, they didn't need Schmidt for souvenirs.
This was Milton’s first time at the new Dudy Noble Field and the first time attending an MSU home game since he was 5 years old. With his luck, Milton figures it might be time to start coming to games a bit more often.
As for the ball he caught, it was firmly gripped in his hands throughout the finish of Saturday’s game and will find itself next to Milton’s signed Logan Tanner ball back home.