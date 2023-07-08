STARKVILLE — New Mississippi State football wide receiver coach Chad Bumphis had been on the job for mere hours, his boxes in Salt Lake City (where he coached at the University of Utah) only half-packed, when he began recruiting.
One of his first calls went to JJ Harrell.
Harrell, a four-star wideout, was committed to Tennessee at the time. But Bumphis was determined to get Mississippi State into the mix.
“He called me and told me I was a ‘dawg’ and all of the pros of making the decision to come to Mississippi State,” Harrell told The Dispatch in a recent phone interview. “We started building that bond and trust with each other. We started hanging around each other more and I had to make the decision (to change my commitment).”
When Bumphis, a former MSU receiver himself, returned to Starkville, one of his first stops was just a couple of miles from campus to visit another four-star wideout, Yellowjacket speedster Braylon Burnside.
In the past, MSU had let some highly-touted wideouts leave its backyard for other programs. Bumphis was determined to keep Burnside home.
“From then, I knew State was going to be one of the top schools I would probably pick,” Burnside said of that day in a phone interview. “He made me want to stay home.”
Bumphis’ return home has paid major dividends on the recruiting trail much quicker than some expected.
He received his first commitment on April 17, from three-star Matt Mayfield (Arnaudville, Louisiana). Then, things went quiet until MSU’s four-star weekend explosion on June 20, when Harrell and Burnside each committed State, and Bumphis, within hours of each other.
“He wanted to build a legacy with another Mississippi kid, where he grew up and played,” Harrell said. “It spoke value and showed me that coach Bumphis is a true, genuine coach and showed me I could trust him.
“It was hard to turn him down.”
Leading by example
While Harrell, from North Panola High School in Sardis, considered Bumphis’ recruiting pitch, he reflected on the possibilities. Harrell could see a lot of his future self in his future coach.
It made sense because of the duo’s similar beginnings.
Bumphis, who played at MSU from 2009-12, was once a highly-touted in-state recruit himself, carving up secondaries during his high school career at Tupelo High School, where he was a first-team All-State receiver, and tallied 2,207 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Mississippi State wide receiver Chad Bumphis (1) sets a block on Arkansas safety Ross Rasner (35) during a 2012 game in Starkville. Bumphis returned to MSU on Jan. 4 as the Bulldogs’ new wide receivers coach, part of a staff with heavy Mississippi ties. Photo by: Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
In Starkville, Bumphis was MSU’s leading receiver in three of his four seasons, and holds the school record with 24 career receiving touchdowns. He also ranks second with 2,270 career receiving yards, 159 receptions and was a second-team All-SEC receiver during his senior year.
“He was a playmaker,” Harrell said. “A versatile receiver that could do anything and play anywhere on the field. He was just a playmaker that when the ball was in the air, you expect a 10, 15-yard play every time. He was a speedster with great hands. He reminded me of myself.”
Bumphis did not respond to multiple inquiries by The Dispatch before publication.
During Harrell’s and Burnside’s recruitments, Bumphis used his own experiences to his advantage.
For Harrell, playing for another Mississippi native mattered.
“He showed me it’s not a better feeling than doing it for your hometown,” Harrell said. “I always wanted to play for my hometown. When Coach (Mike) Leach passed away and Coach (Steve) Spurrier Jr. (former MSU wideouts coach) got fired, Bumphis really brought me back. He did a (great) job recruiting me and I changed my decision.”
For Burnside, playing for a former MSU receiver held a lot of weight.
“I watched him play here,” Burnside said. “For him to recruit us that fast, why not play for him.”
A dynamic duo
Shortly after Bumphis was hired, Harrell recalls a FaceTime call with Burnside.
The duo had decided to go on some college visits together. Alabama was on the list. So were Tennessee, Ole Miss and, of course, MSU.
Harrell and Burnside wanted to play together. Together, they felt they could be dominant. When they visited Starkville, Bumphis hit that point home.
“He really showed (Burnside) and I the game,” Harrell said. “He showed us he really cared about us, so it was hard for (Burnside) and I to turn that decision down. We had to become Bulldogs.”
At the same time, Bumphis made sure to give Harrell and Burnside each individual attention.
In Burnside’s case, he sold him on becoming the face of Starkville, especially off the field.
“I could turn this community around because it is my town,” Burnside said. “Just by being a Miississippi kid, I could put the state on the map. Why not go to State and make a name for myself here, because I am from here.”
Since committing together, Harrell and Burnside haven’t thought of flipping or exploring other options.
They don’t feel the need to because they found everything they were looking for in their future receivers coach.
“If you are a receiver and don’t go to State and play for Coach Bumphis, you are really making a mistake,” Harrell said. “It is a free opportunity.”
