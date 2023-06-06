For many former Mississippi State basketball players, their careers didn’t end in The Hump. Several recent Bulldogs have moved on to professional basketball careers both domestically and internationally since departing Starkville.
Here is a list of how former Mississippi State players fared professionally during 2022-23 in their respective basketball seasons in the U.S. and abroad.
Garrison Brooks (2021-22)
Country: United States
Team: Westchester Knicks
Record: Finished the year 9-23, which was tied for last place in the G League Eastern Conference
Stats: During the 2022-23 season, Brooks started 22 games for the Knicks , averaging 30 minutes and scoring 13.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.76 assists per game.
Note: This year was Brooks’ first pro basketball action after spending four years with North Carolina and one in Starkville during his college career.
Aric Holman (2015-19)
Country: Italy / Poland
Team: Tezenis Scaligera Verona / Legia Warszawa
Record: Legia Warszawa finished the year 20-10, good for fourth place in the Polish EBL.
Stats: During the 2022-23 season, Holman played 17 games for Tezenis Scaligera Verona in Lega A, averaging 22.5 minutes, 7.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. During a 19-game stint with Legia Warszawa in the Polish EBL, Holman averaged 27 minutes, 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and two assists per game.
Note: During his pro career, Holman has also had stints in the German BBL with Ratiopharm Ulm , the Puerto Rican BSN with Gigantes de Carolina and G League stops with the Texas Legends and Austin Spurs.
Iverson Molinar (2019-22)
Country: United States
Team: Wisconsin Herd
Record: At 11-21, the Herd finished 13th in the G League’s Eastern Conference standings.
Stats: In 22 games, Molinar averaged 30 minutes for the Herd, tallying 13.7 points , 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Note: Averaging a double-double in his pro season was a great start to life after Mississippi State for Molinar.
Prince Oduro (2019 -20)
Country: Canada
Team: Brampton Honey Badgers
Record: At 2-2, the Honey Badgers sit in the middle of the Canadian EBL’s Eastern Conference standings early in the season.
Stats: Oduro signed with Brampton as a free agent on May 12. As of June 2, he is averaging 7.7 points, six rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22 minutes per game. He also previously played for the Honey Badgers in 2021-22.
Note: Oduro also spent time in 2022-23 with Korihait in the Finnish Korisliiga, where he averaged 12.44 points, 7.7 rebounds and one assist in 32 games. Osuro played one year at South Florida and one year at Detroit-Mercy after transferring from Mississippi State.
Reggie Perry (2018-20)
Country: United States
Team: Motor City Cruise / Raptors 905
Record: The Cruise finished 17-15 this season, good for ninth in the G League’s Eastern Conference, while Raptors 905 finished 16-16, good for 10th in the Eastern Conference.
Stats: Perry played in 34 games for Raptors 905 and seven for the Motor City Cruise this past season. With the Raptors, Perry averaged 21.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. With the Cruise, Perry averaged 19.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Note: Perry has played in three games for Changwon LG Sakers in the Korean Basketball League since signing in April, averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Perry also had NBA stints with the Brooklyn Nets in 2020-21 and with the Portland Trailblazers and Indiana Pacers in 2021-22.
Eric Reed Jr. (2020-23)
Country: Cyprus
Team: Michelin Etha Engomis
Record: Etha Engomis finished 8-12, good for seventh place in this year’s Cyprus-OPAP Basketball League
Stats: Reed Jr. has yet to play a game for Etha Engomis, signing on May 28.
D.J. Stewart (2018-21)
Country: United States
Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce
Record: At 20-12, Sioux Falls finished fifth in the G League’s Western Conference standings
Stats: In 40 games, which included the G League showcase and playoffs, Stewart averaged 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Note: Stewart is in his second pro season, spending 2021-22 with Sioux Falls and the Austin Spurs.
Craig Sword (2012-16)
Country: United States
Team: Capital City Go-Go
Record: At 19-13, the Go-Go finished third in this year’s G League Eastern Conference standings
Stats: In his second straight season with the Go-Go, Sword averaged 7.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29 games.
Note: Sword has also spent two seasons with the Erie BayHawks and one with the Grand Rapids Drive during his five-year G League career. Internationally, Sword has played for King Szczecin in the Polish EBL (2016-17), Rayos de Hermosillo in the Mexican CIBACOPA (2018-19), Astros de Jalisco in the Mexican LNBP (2021) and the Spartans de Districto Captital Caracas in the Venezuelan SLB in 2023, where he averaged 11.8 points per game.
Robert Woodard II (2018-20)
Country: United States
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Record: At 13-19, the Blue finished this past season 10th in the G League Western Conference standings.
Stats: In 31 games, Woodard II averaged 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and two assists per game for the Blue.
Note: Woodard II has also had stints with the Austin Spurs, Stockton Kings and 25 games with the Sacramento Kings during his pro career.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.