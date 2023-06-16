Mississippi State football is well-represented in the National Football League, with players like Chris Jones, Fletcher Cox and Dak Prescott all starring on the sport’s biggest stage.
Beyond the NFL, however, a number of Mississippi State players have taken their talents to leagues like the United States Football League (USFL) and the XFL.
The re-born USFL is in its second season while XFL is attempting its third reboot. The leagues competed simultaneously in 2023 for the first time.
With two professional leagues operating during the spring, former Bulldogs have more opportunities to play, and in 2023 alone, a dozen participated in either the USFL or the XFL.
The XFL finished its season in May while the USFL entered its 10th and final regular season weekend. Here’s a look at how former Bulldogs fared in their respective leagues.
XFL
Fred Brown
Brown was one of the most productive ex-Bulldogs in the XFL, recording 21 catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns with San Antonio. He had five games with 30 or more receiving yards for the Brahmas this season. Thomas also recorded a kick return touchdown, the first of the 2023 XFL season.
Tommy Champion
Champion played in five games for the Houston Roughnecks before being claimed by the Defenders, where he didn’t appear in a game. Champion was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, but was released from the team, and has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Stephen Guidry
Guidry caught just one pass for two yards in Orlando’s Week 1 game this season before being released by the team. He recorded more 800 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in two seasons at Mississippi State
Marcus Murphy
Murphy was an active part of Orlando’s secondary, appearing in nine games with one start, recording an interception along with 25 total tackles. He appeared in 23 games at Mississippi State from 2018-20 and recorded two interceptions..
Dareuan Parker
Parker, who played in 46 career games with Mississippi State with 22 starts, started nine games for Houston this season
Chauncey Rivers
Rivers played in all 10 regular season games for the Roughnecks, recording 16 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. He has appeared in five NFL games for the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers and recorded 7.5 career sacks in his Mississippi State career.
Deddrick Thomas
Thomas had a sizable impact for Orlando in eight games, recording 15 catches for 126 receiving yards and eight rushes for 47 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. His best game came in Week 1 against Houston where he caught two passes for 42 yards and rattled off a nine-yard run.
Jordan Thomas
Thomas, who was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in 2018, caught eight passes for the Guardians, amassing 148 yards and three touchdowns. Those touchdowns included an 84-yard reception. His XFL success earned him an NFL contract with the Carolina Panthers.
Erroll Thompson
Thompson played in nine games for the Guardians in 2023, recording 15 total tackles, nine of them solo. In his five-year Mississippi State career, Thompson recorded 80 tackles, finishing with 9.5 career sacks as a Bulldog.
USFL
K.J. Costello
Costello reprised his role as the backup quarterback for the Stars after he threw for 69 yards as a backup in 2022. Philadelphia earned a trip to the USFL championship game, losing to Birmingham. He has yet to appear in a game this season.
Osirus Mitchell
Through the first nine weeks of the 2023 season, Mitchell has nine receptions for 123 yards. He is coming off a championship year with the Birmingham Stallions in 2022 where he had 23 receptions for 333 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Cory Thomas
Thomas, who was cut by the Houston Gamblers during training camp, has made an impact on the defensive line with the Showboats, recording seven tackles so far in 2023.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.