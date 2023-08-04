Kevin Barbay

Kevin Barbay is set to begin his first season as Mississippi State's offensive coordinator Sept. 2. 

 Courtesy of Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — Inside the Appalachian State football locker room, Kevin Barbay was not the head coach. But on game days, he sure sounded like one. Especially to his offensive players. Especially on Sept. 10, 2022, in College Station, Texas.

