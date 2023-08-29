SEC Media Days Football

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

 George Walker IV

For the sixth time since the turn of the century, the Mississippi State football team will open the season against an FCS opponent when first-year head coach Zach Arnett leads the Bulldogs this Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium (3 p.m./SECN).

