For the sixth time since the turn of the century, the Mississippi State football team will open the season against an FCS opponent when first-year head coach Zach Arnett leads the Bulldogs this Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium (3 p.m./SECN).
On paper, the Bulldogs should cruise to a 1-0 record, just as they did in those previous five seasons.
In their last five openers against FCS teams, MSU has averaged just under 49 points per game, while allowing under six points per game. That stretch of games includes three in which the Bulldogs didn’t allow a touchdown and one shutout.
Here is how Mississippi State has fared in recent season openers against FCS teams.
2018 - Stephen F. Austin
In what is now a vacated win by the Bulldogs, MSU opened the season with a dominant 63-6 victory over Stephen F. Austin. Interestingly, current MSU offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay was SFA’s offensive coordinator that season.
Six different Bulldogs found the end zone that afternoon at Davis Wade Stadium, including Kylin Hill, who caught a 53-yard touchdown and ran another in from six yards out.. Keytaon Thompson also rushed in two scores from nine and 25 yards out, while throwing five touchdowns to Osirus Mitchell (84 and 30 yards), Aeris Williams (27 yards) and Dontea Jones (17 yards).
Dontavian Lee also added a five-yard touchdown run.
MSU finished the season with an 8-4 regular season record, however all of its wins from 2018 have been vacated as part of NCAA sanctions relating to academic misconduct within the program that season.
2017 - Charleston Southern
MSU opened the 2017 with a 42-0 shutout victory over CSU.
Nick Fitzgerald threw for two scores and rushed for another. Thompson also threw for a touchdown. Williams added a rushing touchdown, while Deddrick Thomas, Gabe Myles and Jamal Couch were on the receiving end of MSU’s passing scores.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season 7-5, ending the year with a 31-27 victory over Louisville in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
2012 - Jackson State
MSU opened the 2012 season with a 56-9 victory over in-state program Jackson State. The Bulldogs scored eight touchdowns that afternoon, with Tyler Russell throwing touchdowns to Marcus Green and Chad Bumphis. LaDarius Perkins added two rushing touchdowns, while Derrick Milton and Dak Prescott each tallied a rushing touchdown.
The Bulldogs also recorded two defensive scores with Darius Slay and Matthew Wells returning interceptions for touchdowns.
MSU started the 2012 season 7-0, but lost four of its last five games to finish 8-4, ending the year with a 34-20 loss to Northwestern in the Gator Bowl.
2009 - Jackson State
In another matchup with the Tigers, MSU opened its 2009 season with a 45-7 victory, scoring six touchdowns in the victory.
Chris Relf threw three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, two to Bumphis and one to Green. Relf also added a rushing touchdown, as did Robert Elliott, while Corey Broomfield returned an interception for a touchdown for the Bulldogs.
MSU finished the 2009 season with a 5-7 record, missing bowl game eligibility by one win
2005 - Murray State
MSU cruised to a 38-6 season opening victory over Murray State in 2005. Quarterback Omarr Conner threw for four touchdowns, two to Keon Humphries and one each to Tee Milons and Eric Butler. Demarcus Johnson also tallied a rushing touchdown in the win.
The Bulldogs finished the 2005 season with a 3-9 regular season record, missing out on bowl eligibility by three games.
Why Southeastern Louisiana is different
Throughout Monday’s coaches and player media availability, the Bulldogs talked of the importance of not overlooking Southeastern Louisiana because of its offensive punch.
Of the recent FCS teams MSU has opened against, SELA is one of, if not the most talented. The Lions are coming off of a 9-4 season, in which they won the Southland Conference title for the first time since 2014.
SELA’s nine wins is tied for the most any FCS team has brought to a season-opener in Starkville since 2005. Jackson State twice came into its matchup with the Bulldogs after having winning seasons, including a 9-2 campaign in 2011. As did Charleston Southern, who won the Big South Championship in 2016 and Murray State, who finished 7-4 in 2004.
Only SFA (4-8), came into its matchup with MSU on the heels of a losing season.
SELA also brings in an explosive offense, one that averaged more 35 points, 197 rushing yards and 242 passing yards per game in FCS play last season, while returning its second-team all-conference quarterback in Eli Sawyer.
For an MSU defense replacing four of five starters in the secondary, that could be a challenge.
Will that be enough to change history? Probably not, but the Bulldogs are preparing for it just in case.
