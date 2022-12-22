Will Rogers

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers will be missing his top target, Rara Thomas, for the Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. Rogers and the Bulldogs will have a tough task against an Illinois defense ranked in the top 10 in both passing and rushing.

 Kevin Snyder/Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football is set to take on Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

