STARKVILLE — Baseball dominates the headlines for Mississippi State’s spring season along with a sprinkling of football.
But athletic director John Cohen has himself a decent collection of other spring sports showing signs of promise this season. From a softball team with preseason aspirations of hosting postseason play to a men’s tennis team in the national rankings, it has been an exciting spring in Starkville.
Here’s a look at the sports in action and what their respective seasons have looked like to this point.
Softball (23-10, 4-2 SEC)
Mia Davidson continues to reign supreme. Her 13 home runs lead the SEC and her 79 total bases rank second. She’s up to 82 career home runs, which continues to add to her legacy.
Last month, home run No. 70 broke the SEC all-time record.
The team got out to a 16-10 start this season, including some tough non-conference matchups, but has turned it up since. The current seven-game winning streak was ignited by a home sweep of Ole Miss two weekends ago.
Samantha Ricketts’ crew has a long way to go before the mid-May SEC tournament, and the path there isn’t easy. MSU’s slate features series against No. 13 Tennessee, No. 24 Missouri, No. 4 Alabama, No. 17 Auburn, No. 8 Kentucky and No. 20 LSU.
Golf
MSU has finished in the top five in three of four spring tournaments after doing so just once in the fall. The final round of play was canceled due to weather in MSU’s trip last week to the All-American Intercollegiate in Humble, Texas, where the team finished in fifth and Ruan Pretorius placed third overall.
The team is led by senior Ford Clegg who has had six top-15 finishes this season.
The Bulldogs travel to Franklin, Tennessee, this weekend for the Mason Rudolph Championship before returning home to host the Mossy Oak Collegiate Championship on April 11-12.
MSU has had just as many top-five finishes this spring on the women’s side.
The spring slate started in impressive fashion with a third-place finish at the Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida. That was met by a win at the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona, three weeks later.
Freshman Julia Lopez Ramirez has had six top-five finishes in nine collegiate tournaments.
MSU closes out its regular season early next week at the Auburn Invitationals before traveling to Hoover, Alabama, for the SEC Golf Championships April 13-17.
Tennis
It has been a tough spring season for the women’s tennis team with a 10-10 overall record and a 1-7 slate in conference play. However, the team nearly picked off No. 16 Florida last weekend before losing 4-3.
On the men’s side, things have been a touch better despite a brutal schedule. The men are No. 33 in the national rankings with a 12-8 record overall and 2-5 conference slate.
The men have faced three teams which sat atop the national rankings at some point this spring. The latest was Florida — a team State lost all seven of its matches against.
Track & field
Like the other spring sports, MSU falls within arguably the nation’s top track & field conference.
Mississippi State considers itself “Jav U” and its success in the javelin has continued as the outdoor season begins. DJ Jonsson (76.78 meters) and Tyriq Horsford (73.35 meters) ranked in the top 10 nationally.
Aley Woodberry ranks No. 12 nationally in the women’s long jump (6.27 meters) while Keshun Byrd ranks No. 14 in the men’s triple jump (15.66 meters).