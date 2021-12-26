MEMPHIS — Martin Emerson might not be a first round selection in April’s NFL Draft, but he won’t be too far out. His future features snaps on NFL Sundays.
His NFL potential comes from, what MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett says, is a complete set of tools for a corner. Emerson’s performance at State — a tenure which featured a Pro Football Focus All-America honorable mention last year — only furthered the notion.
“Martin’s an NFL cornerback,” Arnett told reporters at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl media hotel Sunday. “He’s certainly gonna have every opportunity to have a long and successful career up at the next level.”
Emerson’s success was often quiet as he had just one interception in three seasons, but that’s because teams often didn’t look his way.
Alongside Emmanuel Forbes, MSU had as good a set of corners as any SEC foe.
But Emerson’s success means his decision to opt out of Tuesday’s Liberty Bowl leaves a gap in the MSU secondary even with Texas Tech’s top receiver Erik Ezukanma opting out.
Mississippi State got a glimpse of life without Emerson on Oct. 30 against Kentucky.
The Bulldogs lost their star corner on an opening drive targeting call. That meant Decamerion Richardson was the next man up despite playing just 32 coverage snaps in the seven previous games, according to PFF.
Arnett added redshirt junior Esaias Furdge as another player who could step up and fill in — though that’s something MSU hasn’t had to do much of this season.
“Obviously, we liked to try to play Forbes and Emerson as many snaps as we could all year long,” Arnett said. “But, frankly, it’s not fair to those guys to expect them to play every single snap.”
Arnett backed that up by saying Furdge and Richardson know what they’re doing and have the ability to step in.
Whoever it may be stepping in for Emerson for the Liberty Bowl, MSU knows he’ll be the No. 2 to Emmanuel Forbes who now takes an even bigger role.
Forbes was an All-SEC second team selection this season by the coaches. He intercepted three passes and averaged four tackles per game.
His season started on a scary note with Forbes needing to be carted off following a collision with a teammate in Week 4 against LSU.
Forbes returned the following week and forced a fumble in MSU’s win at Texas A&M.
“Every player in our program respects Forbes just because of the way he goes about his work every single day,” Arnett said. “He’s obviously a really talented player. His production proves that. But if you were to ask anyone at practice, he’s probably one of the most competitive guys, too.”
That work ethic is why Arnett feels Forbes will have no issue taking an increased leadership role Tuesday or next season with Emerson gone.
As a bonus, linebacker Nathaniel Watson said Forbes is already similar to Emerson in the way he carries himself off the field.
“Anytime he’s on the field, (Forbes) wants to be one of the best players out there,” Arnett said. “Typically guys like that earn the respect and admiration of their teammates.”