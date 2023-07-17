Mike Leach

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach celebrates with his players after an Oct. 1 win over Texas A&M at Davis Wade Stadium. Leach died Monday night at a hospital in Jackson.

 By Kevin Snyder Mississippi State athletics

NASHVILLE — When Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey stepped to the podium at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville to begin Monday’s conference media days, one item was missing from his wardrobe: a tie.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you