How to follow our Mississippi State vs. LSU coverage
Daily Journal
Sep 24, 2021

Mississippi State will be seeking to avenge a loss for the first time this season when they face off with LSU at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Here's how to watch Mississippi State vs. LSU

Mississippi State vs. LSU: Who has the edge?

College Worker shortage causes football rivals to join forces off the field

By PARRISH ALFORD
Daily Journal

We'll have Parrish Alford and Stefan Krajisnik on the ground in Starkville to bring you coverage.You'll be able to follow live coverage from Stefan on Twitter, as well as on Facebook in the Mississippi State discussion w/Parrish Alford and Stefan Krajisnik group.We'll start loading content items here within minutes of the game's conclusion.If you missed any of our preview content this week, catch up here:

Staff Predictions: Heartache for Mississippi State in SEC opener

High or low respect, Leach hopes Mississippi State quits making judgments on opponents

Q&A with LSU beat reporter Brody Miller

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers: Dive into the numbers

What's next for SEC officials? Increase pay and accountability too

Leach holds back comments on officiating in Memphis loss

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Arnett will be popular this winter

Mississippi State's rise to No. 1 in 2014 began with win at LSU

Notebook: Leach reflects on 2020 win at LSU, addresses Mississippi State's inexperience