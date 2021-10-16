LSU Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, coming off a 408-yard effort at Texas A&M before an open date. will be making his 12th regular-season start on Saturday.

Mississippi State (3-2) is looking to pull off an upset for the second straight week as Alabama (5-1) comes to Starkville today for a 6 p.m. kick on ESPN.

Staff Predictions: Bulldogs get Bama after a loss; Rebels hit road for rebuilding Vols
PODCAST: John Bond remembers Mississippi State's win over Alabama in 1980
‘Dead man walking’: Mississippi State’s Arnett set for another premier SEC offense
Q&A with Alabama beat reporter Nick Kelly
Mississippi State’s Rogers helping himself by feeding NFL hopeful Cross
When things cave in, Mississippi State needs mindset of Christian Ford
Mississippi State's win against Alabama in 2007 remains lone one in Saban era
Leach wants to see best version of Bulldogs this week
Mississippi State's Rogers, Alabama's Young: SEC's top passers set to battle
Leach: 'If we relax against the University of Alabama, then we are the stupidest team in college football'

