How to follow our Mississippi State vs. Alabama coverage

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, coming off a 408-yard effort at Texas A&M before an open date. will be making his 12th regular-season start on Saturday.

Mississippi State (3-2) is looking to pull off an upset for the second straight week as Alabama (5-1) comes to Starkville today for a 6 p.m. kick on ESPN.

Mississippi State Here's how to watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Mississippi State Mississippi State vs. Alabama starters By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Mississippi State Mississippi State vs. Alabama: Who has the edge? By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal

You'll be able to follow live coverage from Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter, as well as on Facebook in the Mississippi State discussion w/Parrish Alford and Stefan Krajisnik group.

We'll start loading content items here within minutes of the game's conclusion.

If you missed any of our preview content this week, catch up here: 

Staff Predictions: Bulldogs get Bama after a loss; Rebels hit road for rebuilding Vols 
PODCAST: John Bond remembers Mississippi State's win over Alabama in 1980 
'Dead man walking': Mississippi State's Arnett set for another premier SEC offense 
Q&A with Alabama beat reporter Nick Kelly 
Mississippi State's Rogers helping himself by feeding NFL hopeful Cross 
When things cave in, Mississippi State needs mindset of Christian Ford 
Mississippi State's win against Alabama in 2007 remains lone one in Saban era 
Leach wants to see best version of Bulldogs this week 
Mississippi State's Rogers, Alabama's Young: SEC's top passers set to battle 
Leach: 'If we relax against the University of Alabama, then we are the stupidest team in college football'