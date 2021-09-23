Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson, right, celebrates his touchdown with Mississippi State offensive lineman Kwatrivous Johnson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Series: . LSU leads 75-36-3. LSU leads 16-7-1 in Starkville.
Last meeting: MSU won 44-34 in Baton Rouge last year.
Coaches – Mississippi State: Mike Leach, 6-8 at MSU (2nd year) and 145-98 overall (20th season). LSU: Ed Orgeron, 47-15 at LSU (6th Season) and 63-42 overall (10th Season).
Trends: MSU QB Will Rogers is coming off a program-high completions (50) and throws (67) in last week's lost at Memphis... This is the second-straight season MSU has opened SEC play against LSU and will do so next season as well... MSU has opened conference play against LSU four times since 2010 and is 3-1... MSU is 30-55-2 all-time in SEC openers and 13-16 at home
Notes: LSU will be without star defensive end Andre Anthony who suffered a season-ending knee injury... Brandon Ruiz is listed as MSU's starting kicker in the team's depth chart which hasn't been updated since Week 1, but Nolan McCord handled kicks late in Week 2's win against N.C. State and in Week 3 against Memphis due to a Ruiz injury... Archer Trafford handled MSU's punting against Memphis