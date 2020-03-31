STARKVILLE • Although basketball season came to an abrupt end over two weeks ago, things have still been busy for Ben Howland at Mississippi State.
Since the veteran men’s basketball coach concluded his fifth year in Starkville, the Bulldogs have seen six players leave the program. Elias King, Devin Butts, Prince Oduro, KeyShawn Feazell and E.J. Datcher all entered the NCAA transfer portal while Reggie Perry declared for the NBA Draft as a sophomore.
Howland helped Perry and his family during the process and supports the decision they announced on Sunday afternoon.
“He is going to be an NBA player and I have no doubt about it,” Howland said. “He has the skill package to go with his great understanding of the game. His basketball IQ combined with his skill package and size and strength, he is a young kid and has a bright future. We will be pulling for him now to do great things at the next level.”
Howland could have another sophomore test the NBA waters as well. Robert Woodard II has requested an evaluation and draft grade from NBA scouts and is currently awaiting that feedback before finalizing his future plans.
“I definitely think Robert will be an NBA player, I’m really confident in that for him,” Howland said. “We really want to give him the best option to be a first-rounder, get that feedback and do what he needs to do to put himself in that situation.”
Howland was not surprised by the mass exodus of transfers and is already in search of three players to fill the scholarship vacancies his roster currently has for 2020-21.
They “did the right thing in terms of playing more down the road and we wish them well,” Howland said. “We need to get three kids to fill the spots and we are looking at the transfer portal and kids coming out of high school.”
Challenging environmentRecruiting, however, is a quite bit different these days due to the coronavirus pandemic. Howland and his staff will have to rely on technology to help them until things return to some semblance of normalcy.
“We can’t go out and they can’t come in and visit the campus,” Howland said. “I am thinking we are not going to have any campus visits until at least May. We’ve got to build relationships and develop that over the computer and over the phone and just kind of wait this thing out.”
Despite all the offseason movement the Bulldogs have already experienced, Howland still has a solid core returning which includes starters Woodard, D.J. Stewart Jr., Nick Weatherspoon and Abdul Ado and key reserve Iverson Molinar.
“We would have four starters returning and a big guy that sat out who I think will be a tremendous player for us in Tolu Smith,” Howland said. “I really like Quinten Post and how he developed. I should have played him more and probably played him ahead of both Prince and KeyShawn.”
Howland is also welcoming a pair of signees that he is excited about in four-star point guard Deivon Smith and three-star small forward Cameron Matthews.
“We have one of the best point guards I have signed in my career out of high school in Deivon Smith,” Howland said. “He is really, really talented and is going to be a tremendous player .. .(Matthews) has a Woodard-type body at 6-6, 220 pounds and is solid muscle. He is very versatile, a big skilled guy when it comes to passing and ball handling. He is going to be a good player.”