COLUMBUS – Staring directly into the camera with his navy suit framed around a maroon tie, a man with obvious television experience delivered a goodbye to the place he has called home for nearly seven years.
Ben Howland was fired by Mississippi State on Thursday. Among his first actions was reaching out to local reporters with a plan he organized himself.
Howland met reporters at the WCBI studio and delivered an opening statement regarding his departure before fielding questions. So at 2 p.m. on Friday, the camera rolled under studio lights with Howland taking center stage.
Immediately, it was clear this wasn’t a tell-all where Howland would express any gripes with MSU’s athletic department.
He opened with a 10-minute statement thanking those he worked with and met in Starkville – ranging from MSU president Mark Keenum and athletic director John Cohen to his neighbors and his wife Kim’s Bible study group.
“I’m here today to express my thankfulness and how grateful I am for the opportunity to have coached at Mississippi State these past seven years,” Howland said.
Here at the WCBI studio with a handful of local reporters speaking with Ben Howland following Mississippi State's decision to fire him yesterday.
More on what he says coming later for @DJournalSports. pic.twitter.com/izccQRia5V
He thanked about two dozen people by name and showed gratitude toward the likes of State’s nutritionists and alumni before delving into the specifics of his firing.
Howland had few conversations throughout the season with Cohen regarding his job status, even as NCAA Tournament aspirations slipped. But Howland knew the firing was coming as he’d seen various reports regarding his hot seat.
As the field of 68 was preparing for March Madness – a field featuring 10 teams MSU faced, and four which it beat this season – Howland was leading his team to another NIT.
After a loss at Virginia on Wednesday, Howland told his team that was likely the end of his tenure. The conversation with Cohen the following day was brief as Howland was prepared.
“It hurts, but it is what it is,” Howland said.
Howland said he plans to reach out to current players again to wish them well and discuss their future – a future he wanted to be part of.
In his press conference prior to the NIT, Howland expressed a desire to return for the final year of his contract. He felt with a healthy roster, a recruiting class with shooters and Iverson Molinar potentially returning after testing NBA waters, Mississippi State could be successful.
But ultimately, seven seasons with one NCAA Tournament appearance didn’t warrant another chance.
Howland says university officials had a Zoom meeting with players, along with Cohen, on Thursday, reaching out to them personally. Howland wanted to let MSU speak to signees first before he reached out to them Friday.
His priority in the meantime has been to put his assistants in a favorable situation.
“I’m hoping the new coach retains someone from our staff, which I think would be a good move,” Howland said.
As for his immediate future, Howland said he could still coach but is focused on spending time with his family. His mother, 88, fell on Thursday morning and broke her hip. Howland will head to California on Sunday to be with her as she will be unable to walk for about six weeks.
He said with his schedule, he typically saw her just twice a year along with his three — soon to be four — grandsons. A trip to the west coast is long overdue.
“That’s home,” Howland said. “I’m really looking forward to Kim and I getting back out there. That’s the No. 1 thing. I’ve had a great career. I couldn’t be happier. We’ll see what happens in the future.”