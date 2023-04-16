Mississippi State sophomore outfielder Hunter Hines broke a 3-3 tie with a massive two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh against Ole Miss Sunday afternoon, and the Bulldogs beat the Rebels 5-3 to clinch the three-game series at Dudy Noble Field.
The Rebels won the opener and the Bulldogs won the second game in walk-off fashion.
Mississippi State (22-15, 5-10) jumped out to a 3-0 lead Sunday, but Ole Miss (20-16, 3-12)
chipped away and tied the game in the top of the seventh.
A pair of freshmen got the nod on the mound for both teams, with Ole Miss throwing J.T. Quinn and Mississippi State turning to the switch-pitching Jurrangelo Cijntje.
Quinn had trouble finding the strike zone early, and the Bulldogs put runners on first and second with one out. Mississippi State freshman left fielder Dakota Jordan grounded into a double play — featuring some slick fielding from junior third baseman Ethan Lege — to end the inning.
Mississippi State found itself in nearly the identical situation in the third, but this time Jordan made the Rebels pay with a two-out, three-run home run to right-center field to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.
Quinn pitched into the sixth inning and finished with three earned runs, five walks and three strikeouts.
Junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez led off the sixth with a walk. Junior leftfielder hit a double, setting the Rebels up with runners on second and third. A groundout from senior first baseman Anthony Calarco scored one run, but freshman designated hitter Will Furniss grounded out with runners on the corners to end the inning.
Cijntje gave up one earned run, struck out seven batters and walked three over 5.2 innings.
Gonzalez game to the plate with runners on the corners in the seventh, and a wild pitch scored one run. Junior leftfielder Kemp Alderman hit a scorching line drive at third with the bases loaded that Slate Alford couldn’t field cleanly. Alderman beat out the subsequent throw and tied the game at three.
