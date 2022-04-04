STARKVILLE – He says it was a simple adjustment. After his weekend struggles against Alabama, Jackson Fristoe didn’t need a completely new approach to pitching in the SEC.
He found his film, watched which pitches worked and which ones didn’t and he made the “slight” adjustments needed. Most of those required bringing the ball down.
The notes he took on his performances didn’t require the help of State’s staff. It was Fristoe who saw his own errors and improved them — starting with three scoreless frames in a midweek win against Memphis.
But that was Memphis, a 12-12 foe with an 0-3 record in the AAC. Fristoe needed to prove he could do it on a bigger stage and head coach Chris Lemonis makes it apparent he wants Fristoe to become a high-leverage arm.
He turned down all doubts, for the time being, with a stellar performance Sunday at Arkansas.
Fristoe hadn’t taken the field for the Bulldogs in the first two games of the weekend series because the matchups were too lopsided. Arkansas was dominating MSU in every aspect of the game, so there was no point in Lemonis wasting his top bullpen arms.
Sunday wasn’t the same case, though. The Bulldogs were in a back-and-forth battle with their SEC rival, and Lemonis desperately needed his bullpen to step up in a way it hasn’t this season.
Brooks Auger did his part, allowing one run in 3 1/3 innings. But with the game tied and headed to extra innings, Lemonis needed Fristoe’s best.
He got just that: 3 2/3 scoreless innings with one walk and four strikeouts. It came from Fristoe dotting his spots, unlike the hanging pitches he left over the plate against Alabama — particularly with two strikes.
Plus, he helped Lemonis save some bullpen arms for Tuesday against UT Martin.
“I’ve been feeling good all year,” Fristoe told reporters Sunday. “Every outing I feel like I’ve just gotten better every time.”
His off-speed pitches shifted away from hitters, and Fristoe’s fastball blew by them. It was his third consecutive scoreless outing, and his eighth in nine outings.
He doesn’t have the stuff of a Landon Sims, but Fristoe is showing something MSU desperately needs without a back end threat like Sims. He can give an impressive inning of work to close a game.
But Fristoe can also give extended innings in games Lemonis doesn’t want to risk bringing in an inconsistent arm. Just think back to Lemonis’ approach in the national title clinching game: let the starter give a strong six and let your go-to bullpen arm close the final three frames.
“I know the type of team we are, and we haven’t been playing that way,” Fristoe said. “So if I can help get us there — it’s a great feeling just to see how everybody reacts just because I know the type of team we can be.”