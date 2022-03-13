With a Mississippi State lapel pin already on his left blazer collar, Sam Purcell took the same podium Sunday too many Bulldog head coaches have the previous two years.
His message was one of stability — something the MSU women’s basketball program has lacked since the departure of Vic Schaefer, the resignation of Nikki McCray-Penson and the interim tenure of Doug Novak.
“I plan to stay here a long time,” Purcell told reporters in his introductory press conference.
The longtime Louisville assistant made a pitstop in Starkville prior to returning to the midwest for the team’s postseason play. But he made his loyalty to Mississippi State clear.
Among his first actions yesterday after the announcement of his hiring, Purcell requested a phone list of Mississippi State’s players. He stayed up until midnight contacting them — first was senior point guard Myah Taylor.
Purcell recruited Taylor out of high school. Now, she’s MSU’s leader who has a year of eligibility remaining and a decision to make regarding where she wants to spend it. If it’s at State, she’ll be playing for a fourth head coach in her career.
“You didn’t come here for me, but I came here for you,” Purcell told players.
»MEN'S BASKETBALL: Ben Howland talks about his future
Purcell has seen women’s basketball at its highest level — coaching at No. 5 Louisville the past nine seasons. He saw Mississippi State’s capability to be in elite conversations within the sport as he was on the wrong side of MSU’s 2018 national runner-up season.
Mississippi State took down the Louisville in the Final Four to advance and eventually lose to Notre Dame. Though the loss hurt, it was a chance to see firsthand the program he’s now at the helm of.
“Women’s basketball matters here, and that was another big deal,” Purcell said.
Speaking on a Selection Sunday where MSU’s name won’t be called, the goal to return among the nation’s elite begins immediately.
Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen opened the press conference by showing appreciation for the work Novak did in his interim season. Novak had multiple conversations with Cohen regarding the search for a permanent head coach and was considered.
But in his words about Purcell, Cohen made clear the difference which put the Louisville assistant on top. Novak’s knowledge of the game was indisputable as he managed to lead a team with seven players (six being guards) to a possible NCAA tournament bid, but his lack of experience on the women’s side was a concern.
“(Purcell) is an Xs and Os coach who is an elite recruiter as well,” Cohen said.
Purcell was credited with bringing in numerous guards to Louisville who eventually made their way toward All-American selections and WNBA draft picks. What makes him a strong recruiter, Purcell said, is his ability to be relatable and be himself.
Once he’s done displaying those skills to State’s current players, he’ll begin pitching it to potential future Bulldogs — which must be a point of emphasis. MSU’s last signing class featured just one signee in Debreasha Powe along with the addition of Michigan State transfer Alyza Winston.
His pitch will include the success he has had developing players, his relatability and his desire to return Mississippi State to its glory days which seem much further than five years ago. But perhaps his key selling point comes from his name in pen on a contract securing him at Mississippi State for multiple seasons to come.
“We’re going to have good time, and we’re going to have bad times,” Purcell said. “But if we stick together, there’s going to be a lot of good times.”