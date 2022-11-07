djr-2022-11-06-sport-msu-rogers-twp1

Mississsippi State quarterback Will Rogers finished with 357 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception against Auburn. He also fumbled twice.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

STARKVILLE — After a conversation with his wide receivers during Saturday night’s game against Auburn, Mike Leach approached the line of chairs on the Bulldogs’ sideline.

