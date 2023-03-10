CORRECTION SEC Alabama Mississippi St Basketball

CORRECTS THE PLAYER AT LEFT TO MISSISSIPPI STATE FORWARD DJ JEFFRIES AND NOT ARKANSAS GUARD ANTHONY BLACK - Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) fends off defense by Mississippi State forward DJ Jeffries (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the third round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

 John Amis

NASHVILLE — The last time Mississippi State and Alabama matched up, it was the Crimson Tide who played from behind.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you