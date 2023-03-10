NASHVILLE — The last time Mississippi State and Alabama matched up, it was the Crimson Tide who played from behind.
Despite a rowdy Crimson Tide crowd in Tuscaloosa, the Bulldogs led by seven points at half, but collapsed in the second half, losing 66-63.
The two matched up again on Friday in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals in Nashville, and this time, Mississippi State was ice cold, starting the game 5-of-21 from the field.
A slow start offensively was all No. 1 seeded Alabama needed to pounce and put the game out of reach in the first half as the Bulldogs’ SEC tournament run ended with a 72-49 loss at Bridgestone Arena.
The Bulldogs’ offensive struggles continued in a big way on Friday, shooting 31 percent from the field and just 1-of-13 from beyond the arc.
Alabama was carried by its 3-point shooting as it has the entirety of this season. Coming in averaging 29.4 3-pointers a game, the Crimson Tide started out 4-of-7 before cooling down, shooting 13-of-37 from the perimeter in the win.
State was ice cold offensively in the first half, shooting 25.8 percent
A 10-2 Crimson Tide run before the half ballooned the lead up to 20 as the 3-ball came back to life for Alabama, hitting 4-of-6 from deep to end the half, two coming from freshman Brandon Miller as he scored eight of his 11 first-half points in the final 3:30.
Redshirt senior Tolu Smith, who had a career day against Florida in Wednesday’s second-round win, wasn’t nearly as effective in the paint against Alabama’s frontcourt pairing of sophomore Charles Bediako and freshman Noah Clowney.
The All-SEC first team selection went scoreless from the field, but 4-of-4 from the line as he finished a perfect 8-of-8 from the line. Smith played much better in the second half, scoring 13 points with seven rebounds, finishing with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Senior Dashawn Davis led State with 11 points in the first half on 5-of-10 shooting, but outside of him, production was scarce. Davis finished with 13 points.
A 20-point halftime lead never got bigger than 25 points, but once the Bulldogs got down early, the deficit just kept growing and they couldn’t stop the bleeding.
The loss makes it four-straight losses for the Bulldogs against the Crimson Tide dating back to Feb. 16, 2022.
Mississippi State now turns its attention to Selection Sunday as the NCAA tournament selection show begins at 5 p.m. Sunday.
