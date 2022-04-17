STARKVILLE – Mike Leach’s scheme requires some coach-speak with real meaning. His Mississippi State teams haven’t required the biggest players making the flashiest plays, but rather the Air Raid offense is looking for players with a perfect understanding of their respective roles.
Find the gaps in the defense. Run your run efficiently. Get the ball quickly. Run more plays, get more first downs and score more points than the opponent.
They key to it, Leach says repeatedly, is consistency — a consistent understanding of your specific role.
The engine to it: quarterback Will Rogers.
With his incremental improvement, State’s ability to succeed grows. Spring ball doesn’t predict a lot for the regular season, but it provides grounds for players to inch closer to their next step.
Leach got that from his quarterback the last month.
“He already has (elevated his game) some,” Leach said. “Just steady work.”
Rogers’ youth was often lost in the shuffle of his record-breaking performances last season. His nine appearances and six starts as a true freshman the year prior made it appear he was more accustomed to playing in the SEC than most of his peers.
But Leach made sure to often remind reporters about the typical experience he has at quarterback compared to what Rogers brought. Still, as a sophomore, the Brandon native took the necessary steps to become an upper-tier quarterback.
With him, State’s team success followed. Rogers collected 4,739 passing yards on 505 completions with 36 touchdowns.
The Bulldogs scored eight more points per game compared to Leach’s first season at the helm. They won three more games than the year prior and earned a trip to the Liberty Bowl.
Through it all, Rogers gained experience but stayed relatively young. Entering his junior season and second as the full-time starter under center, the big jump is expected.
“I feel like I’ve been here for 6-7 years,” Rogers said. “But it’s good to be out here. I’m definitely an older guy in the locker room now, so I have to carry that role on the field as well.”
Rogers, at last season’s conclusion, ranked ninth on Fanduel’s betting odds for Heisman favorites. That puts him about five or six spots outside being a favorite to be named a finalist.
Rogers is losing his top target with Makai Polk and his 105 receptions to the NFL. But Leach’s philosophy is supposed to make Rogers’ life easier despite roster changes.
Leach harps on there never being too much depth at receiver, so the likes of Rara Thomas and Christian Ford become unexpected reliable pass-catchers. They, like Rufus Harvey and Antonio Harmon, were developed to take a step forward and make Rogers’ development smoother.
The toughest schedule in college football is ahead for Mississippi State. The pressure will be on Rogers to keep the brutal path from forcing MSU into a step back.