Banks entered the portal midseason in early November.
He played in eight games for Alabama this season, recording just four tackles. His highlight on the year came in Alabama’s second game when he picked off Mercer’s Fred Payton.
With corners such as Jalyn Armour-Davis, Josh Jobe and Kool-Aid McKinstry ahead of him on the depth chart, Banks served as a reserve player whose snaps decreased as competition improved.
Banks was a four-star prospect out of Dekaney High School in Houston, Texas. He was the No. 16 corner nationally, according to the 247Sports composite, coming out of high school.
Banks had 25 total offers out of high school, including SEC schools such as LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn.
He appeared in seven games his freshman year at Alabama before working primarily on special teams his sophomore season.
Mike Leach said on the Dec. 15 National Signing Day defensive back was an area of emphasis for Mississippi State.
With corner Martin Emerson foregoing his senior season and declaring for the NFL Draft, that came as little surprise.
MSU addressed that by signing four defensive backs, including DeCarlos Nicholson out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College — the No. 2 junior college prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.
Emmanuel Forbes earned All-SEC honors and is expected to be back at Mississippi State for his junior season. The battle for the remaining corner spot has suddenly become interesting with junior Decamerion Richardson expected back to battle with Banks and Nicholson.