Every week, our Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan Krajisnik will provide a ‘rewatchable’ in which he’ll reach into the archives and find a game, play or moment relevant to that week’s upcoming matchup for MSU and relive it. Ahead of Week 9, here's a look back at MSU's 28-22 win against Kentucky in 2013 — Mark Stoops' first season at the helm for UK.
STARKVILLE — Dak Prescott made a final check at the line of scrimmage, called for the snap with a second left on the play clock, stepped up, spun out of a sack, escaped the pocket and launched a 60-yard touchdown pass on the run off his back foot to Malcolm Johnson.
Four minutes into a 2013 meeting with Kentucky, Mississippi State had a 7-0 lead.
Welcome to the SEC and welcome to Starkville, Mark Stoops.
Stoops was in his first season of what is currently a nine-year tenure with Kentucky. He had a taste of SEC play having played Florida, South Carolina and Alabama to that point, but on Oct. 24, 2013, Stoops got his first look at Prescott.
Prescott’s flashy play to find Johnson wasn’t the lone highlight from MSU’s 28-22 at Davis Wade Stadium.
It wasn’t even the best one.
The game felt in MSU’s control most of the way but State struggled to pull away from UK.
After a touchdown run by Kentucky’s Jojo Kemp cut the Mississippi State lead to 21-19, Prescott showed off his athleticism to put the game to rest.
Prescott handed it off to Jameon Lewis — who already had a rushing and receiving touchdown to that point — with 40 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Lewis had good blocking in front of him toward the Kentucky sideline and could have had a good gain on first-and-10 before running the clock out to end the period.
However, Lewis wanted to complete the touchdown cycle.
Lewis screeched to a stop about seven yards behind the line of scrimmage, planted his back foot and turned to his left.
He found Prescott wide open at the 11-yard line.
Prescott broke a tackle and dove into the end zone for his second receiving touchdown of the season.
Prescott finished the game completing 23-of-34 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. He gained 70 yards on the ground to go along with his 17-yard touchdown reception.
The ascent for Prescott’s legacy at MSU began. After a 7-6 finish to the 2013 season, the 2014 campaign only got better with five-straight weeks as the top team in the AP poll.
Stoops got an unfortunate front-row seat to much of Prescott’s success — losing to Prescott all three times he faced him at Kentucky.
Stoops joked about his fate against Prescott prior to a 2016 meeting with MSU after Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys.
Stoops said he, like most SEC coaches, was happy to not face Prescott again.
“I had such great respect for him,” Stoops said.