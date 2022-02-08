STARKVILLE – It’s a scary thought for teams nationally and perhaps one difficult to fathom, but Mississippi State outfielder Brad Cumbest says with confidence MSU’s national title team could’ve played better.
“I think (this season) can be better than last year’s team,” Cumbest said.
How so?
“Hitting-wise,” he says. “I think we’ll be better hitting than last year. You probably think I’m crazy, but we never played our best baseball last year on the 2021 team.”
State was a team that got hot at the right time – firing off 10 wins in 13 games after two games and two losses in the SEC tournament. In that stretch, MSU scored 7 runs per game.
But the overall numbers underscore more of what Cumbest means.
State was in the middle of the SEC or worse in batting average, slugging percentage and home runs.
MSU lost its top two guys to the MLB draft in Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan. But with the plethora of players returning with enhanced experience combined with an influx of young talent, head coach Chris Lemonis seconds the notion of his team’s offense taking a step forward this season.
And it’ll have to, he added.
The SEC was stacked with pitching last season, but the likes of Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps, Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, Ole Miss' Doug Nikhazy and MSU’s Will Bednar are gone while much of the conference’s offensive talent is back.
“I could see some high-scoring games in our league at times because of the type hitters we have in our league,” Lemonis said. “It’s totally opposite of last year.”
The key for State comes at the top with the luxury of Jordan in the leadoff spot gone.
Luke Hancock, who hit .262 last season with 10 home runs, was the first name Lemonis listed as someone he envisions filling that role. Infielder Kamren James and catcher Logan Tanner were mentioned as well.
Tanner was State’s top power threat with 15 home runs, but his focus entering this season was on improving his .287 batting average.
“I’m trying to be at least .330,” Tanner said.
There’s also a window for underclassmen to step in and fill some voids, which is worth tracking in the nonconference slate.
Tanner mentioned freshmen Aaron Downs, Hunter Hines and Slate Alford as players who will have successful careers at State. Cumbest added freshmen Bryce Chance and Revy Higgins III as a pair of teammates he has taken under his wing as he anticipates young players serving a role in the outfield this season.