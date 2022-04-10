STARKVILLE – Former Washington state senator Michael Baumgartner has met the brightest minds in national security. He’s met and run against some of the top politicians to come through the United States, and he’s seen firsthand the masterminds behind some of America’s most important battles in the Middle East.
Yet as he leans forward from his chair inside Missisippi State’s Old Main Academic Center, the fascination runs across his face. His grin stretches further and further and his eyes continue to grow as he watches a man in a Hawaiian shirt and jeans speak.
Through all the most complex minds, perhaps his favorite sits between the ears of his close friend and MSU football coach Mike Leach. And that mind, so fascinating and vastly filled will an abundance of knowledge, is so painfully simple.
“This is this way. This is that way,” Leach explained to Baumgartner as the man who once worked in the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad during the Iraq Surge struggled with his PowerPoint clicker.
The two were back together Friday night in Starkville leading a lecture titled “insurgent warfare and football strategy,” as they did at Washington State.
It started with a trailer of Operation Mincemeat and a rehashing of the 1999 Cotton Bowl Caper. It ended with a look into the football mind of Leach – a look rarely seen in press conferences in interviews.
A piece of paper is no corpse
Working as an offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, Mike Leach had perhaps his toughest assignment of the season ahead of him. It was 23 years ago, and the Sooners were preparing for a battle with No. 23 Texas.
Leach was spending a typical late night preparing a gameplan, and with each hour of sleep he lost, Operation Mincemeat continued to gain traction in his head.
Before it was turned into a Netflix sensation, Operation Mincemeat was one of the most memorable deception operations in world history.
The British plan: Attach documents depicting false tactics onto a corpse and wash it up on Spanish shores. Once that corpse was found, the documents made their way to the German forces during World War II. They suggested the Allies would invade Greece.
In reality, the Allies were invading Sicily, Italy. It’s not entirely known if Operation Mincemeat was the reason for success, but the liberations of Sicily went quicker than most expected.
So, the idea arose in Oklahoma’s meetings. Why not script a fake gameplan – making sure it looks as believable as possible – and drop it on the Texas sideline before the game. Perhaps a coach or player would pick it up, bring it to the Longhorns’ defensive staff and make Texas gameplan for a complete fallacy.
“We figured if the Allies could drop dead bodies, it was relatively harmless to drop Xerox playsheets,” Leach said. “...We started out joking around, and then we got to thinking, ‘Well, why not?’ It was against Texas. We didn’t like them anyway.”
The plan worked to perfection. They watched as a Texas graduate assistant picked up the dropped playsheet, looked around to make sure nobody saw and sprinted to his staff.
Not long after, Oklahoma had itself a 17-0 lead.
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers sat in the front row and could only laugh and shake his head as his coach relived the experience. The man he helps run a one-of-a-kind Air Raid offense took a war tactic from the 1940s and applied it to one of the biggest games he coached in.
Don’t let it sound complex. It’s common sense to Leach.
Grass = good
Mike Leach takes zero pleasure in his team leading the SEC in time of possession during his two seasons at the helm. There’s few metrics he dislikes more.
“These guys wanna hog the ball,” Leach said. “The quarterback stands around there, tickles the center’s (behind) and watches the clock tick.”
The metrics he cares about: points, first downs, third-down conversions and total plays. Controlling time of possession usually comes with success in those, but that’s not the goal.
How does that happen? Find the area on the field with the most grass, and throw the ball there. So, Leach created an unconventional offense to make it happen.
Think of Winston Churchill during World War I. Perhaps one of the worst British defeats came in Churchill’s missteps when looking to eliminate the Ottoman Empire. Churchill thought it best to attack Istanbul. It was a move anticipated by the opposition.
Enter Lawrence of Arabia. He was an archaeologist who worked in the Middle East who essentially becoming a spy for the British against the Ottoman Empire. Rather than attacking Istanbul, he encouraged an attack in the middle of the land.
That would split the opposing forces into two – creating space. And they attacked in what Baumgartner referred to as “unconventional” by raiding the railroads.
The Ottoman Empire, in this case, is the SEC. When Leach began his Power Five coaching career as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in the late 1990s, the conference was already a juggernaut.
His approach was to make sure his opposition was facing something it would only see when going against Kentucky.
“They’re gonna play one team like us all year,” Leach said. “After that, everyone else is gonna play a lot more conventional offense … Same thing happened with the wishbone. Even though the wishbone runs it all the time, that’s probably the offense I identify with the most, in a way.”
Rogers joined Leach on stage to show how these simple concepts work during games. With highlights from last season’s wins against Louisiana Tech, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Auburn, they broke down schemes which proved crucial.
Using a green laser pointer, Leach circled pre-snap where the most open grass was. Rogers explained what needed to put done to get the ball there.
Leach says it irritates him when people treat each game like a different episode of Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner. His offense is unconventional enough to where he doesn’t feel he needs to set up various traps.
“There’s a point to where you have to decide, whether you’re on offense or defense, what you’re gonna be good at,” Leach said. “You have to do it over, and over, and over again and polish your skills and do all that with precision.”
Don’t try to make it too complex. It’s common sense to Leach.
Breaking down the Louisiana Tech game with Mike Leach and Will Rogers: pic.twitter.com/ieAW1G41RM— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) April 8, 2022
Making the most out of Toyotas
Perhaps more important than tactic is culture, Baumgartner says. A group with the same goals, values and mindset works as a unit capable of beating any force.
Think of the Toyota War – where Libya, a country flooded with resources such as tanks and aircrafts, went against Chad. The latter country relied on Toyotas.
“Toyotas are real reliable cars,” Leach joked.
Similar to what Leach did at Washington State and hopes to do at MSU, he finds an ability to make the most out of fewer resources.
It comes from his constant push to create consistency within his culture. That starts with midnight maneuvers — something Leach says Geronimo would love.
MSU sets up nine stations across eight days in the offseason with various physical activities. It’s a gruesome stretch for even the top athletes in the nation, but solidarity is formed by a collective effort.
Various shirts are handed out each day with colors symbolizing the effort. If you’re awarded a black shirt, you’re someone teammates need to model after.
Leach would have midnight maneuvers last longer than the eight days, but it would begin to eliminate weight gain — it’s that labor-intensive.
But when Mississippi State is down 28-3 at Auburn, it’s part of the culture Leach and Rogers lean back on.
“The process is to create strength and toughness and identify who won’t commit to the process as far as working hard,” Leach said. “(You see) who’s gonna wilt when the pressure is on.”
Don’t overthink it. It’s common sense to Leach.