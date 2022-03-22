STARKVILLE — The past three months for Mississippi State’s NFL hopefuls have been filled with new norms: agents, scouts and a sea of people with their eyes on various athletic metrics.
Tuesday’s pro day was the latest on a list of pre-draft obligations for them, but it came with a return to something they know best. Five former Bulldogs were back in Mississippi State’s facilities.
Kicker Brandon Ruiz and punter Tucker Day showcased their skills outdoors before the NFL scouts shuffled inside Palmeiro Center to watch offensive lineman Charles Cross, receiver Makai Polk and corner Martin Emerson — a trio of players who made their initial impressions earlier this month at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.
It was the first time the players returned to Starkville since the end of Mississippi State’s season. A plethora of teammates were back in their corner to support from the sidelines, including the likes of quarterback Will Rogers, defensive end Jordan Davis and receiver Jaden Walley.
“It feels great just being around my brothers, getting to talk to everybody,” Emerson said. “I love this campus. It’s family-oriented… I just felt great being here, putting on a show in front of my brothers because we’ve all got the same dreams and goals. Just showing it’s possible was great.”
It was a successful day for Emerson who got to showcase again the speed and athleticism that matches his size. Though Mississippi State didn’t release official times from the workouts, it was clear NFL scouts were giving Emerson encouraging words and head nods.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller reported Emerson had a "great" pro day. Emerson said he doesn't expect to be drafted outside the top 50.
It appeared to be a tougher afternoon for Polk who was visibly frustrated at moments and had to redo occasional drills, but when it came to running routes and catching passes he showcased again the receiver who broke various single-season records for MSU.
His former receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. was in attendance constantly pushing Polk, particularly during the 40-yard dash.
“Come on Makai. Finish,” he repeated.
Spurrier shared in February his desire for Polk to return for another season, but the California transfer shared once again his mind has been set for a while.
“Going into college, I was like, ‘I’ll be three years and done,’” Polk said. “This year, I felt like it was my third year and I did a lot. I did well. Played good. Broke records.”
Great to have @showtimemakai back to StarkVegas getting ready for ProDay! Every NFL team will be here tomorrow - watching our men display their talents! #HailState pic.twitter.com/ueHP7NpNRd— Coach Steve Spurrier (@SpurrierCoach) March 22, 2022
He said had he not had as successful of a season he would’ve considered returning. But 105 catches and 1,046 yards later, he felt he could make the next step after getting what he wanted by transferring to State.
“(MSU) made my dream come true,” Polk said. “All my life, I’ve been dreaming of going to the NFL. It helped me tremendously by coming down here. I’m really appreciative for everybody who helped me."
Cross said he’s not concerned with where he falls in the draft, but he believes he’s the best tackle in a class filled with quality offensive linemen. It appears the Jets and Giants agree as Cross shared both franchises have been in frequent contact with him. The Jets own the fourth overall pick while the Giants pick fifth and seventh.
He spent a lot of time working at right tackle, which would make him a more likely selection for the Giants after they drafted left tackle Andrew Thomas fourth overall in 2020. Cross' versatility makes him an enticing option.
Cross didn’t take part in most measured drills as he did at the combine, but his blocking abilities were on full display later in the morning — unfortunately for the staffers responsible for holding the blocking pads.
Cross’ athleticism — the reason he believes he’s better than the other offensive lineman — shined. His quickness and footwork made blocking drills efficient, and his strength made them loud.
He blocked for 719 passing snaps last season in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. Cross has made offensive tackle look easy in his time in Starkville. Tuesday, he did it again for the first time since November.
This time, it was in front of 32 NFL scouts. And, it was for the last time.
“I love coming back to Starkville,” Cross said. “Getting to see all the guys, walking through the facilities — it brought back a lot of memories. It made me smile.”