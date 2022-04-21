Chris Lemonis knows the rivalry as well as anyone. He was a newborn in Starkville while his father was a Mississippi State student. His dad instilled MSU into him, and Lemonis has furthered his knowledge of the rivalry against Ole Miss by living it.
Lemonis is in his fourth season at the helm of Mississippi State. He has a national championship under his belt, but entering this weekend series at Oxford – starting tonight at 6 p.m. – the trophy offers little assistance.
But the success and wealth of experience in the rivalry does.
“When you get in these rivalries, you wanna beat them so bad you end up pressing or doing a little too much,” Lemonis said. “Our guys have played well in this. Getting guys out there — we have a lot of experience in our clubhouse.”
Rivalries get fans juiced up. Regardless of records, fans will pack Swayze Field and create a hostile environment for their Starkville enemies.
Lemonis has a team he admits has tried to do too much in various moments this season – typically looking to hit home runs when it doesn’t need one. But as MSU has found a groove in winning four of its last five, the team’s experience has shined.
The Bulldogs (22-16, 6-9 SEC) have been patient at the plate, found productive outs and taken a step forward with their starting pitching.
They can’t retract to the team looking to do more than needed just two weeks ago in a sweep by LSU. Against a heated rival, that can happen. Lemonis doesn’t anticipate it based on MSU’s recent success against Ole Miss (21-15, 5-10).
The Bulldogs have won six of seven meetings with the Rebels in Lemonis’ tenure. In the last five seasons (2020 excluded), MSU has won 16 of 19 matchups. The last two trips to Oxford have resulted in sweeps for the visitors.
“You respect them because they’re a really good program. You respect the players on the other side,” said MSU’s Kamren James, a junior from Southaven. “But at the same time, you know what the rivalry brings. I think there’s a little bit more passion when you go play them. Especially for a guy like me who has grown up in the state, was recruited by both teams.”
It’s essentially a four-game series starting Thursday with the teams also meeting in Pearl on Tuesday, and Ole Miss is entering with no momentum.
The Rebels have lost their last three games and seven of their last nine — capped by a loss to Southeast Missouri on Tuesday. They’ve plummeted from the nation’s top-ranked team to outside the rankings and suddenly join the Bulldogs as teams with little hope of hosting postseason play.
Ole Miss has an overall team earned run average of 4.91 and a 6.58 in conference play. The offense — a highly-touted one entering the season — is hitting .282 overall and .241 in SEC play.
And yet, in his understanding of the rivalry, Lemonis isn’t concerned about any recent slump for the Rebels. Ole Miss is the third team out of D1Baseball’s most recent postseason projection while State isn’t even among the first four out.
Both teams desperately need wins.
“When they sit in the other dugout from us, and vise versa, it means a little more,” Lemonis said. “I think we’ll get their best. It seems like a lot of (SEC teams) are struggling right now. I think it’ll be an interesting weekend.”