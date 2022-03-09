TAMPA, Fla. – Ben Howland said it prematurely after Mississippi State’s loss at South Carolina two weeks ago: his team would have to win the SEC tournament to get into the NCAA tournament.
He backtracked in the coming days, saying perhaps with wins against No. 4 Auburn, at Texas A&M and a couple foes in the conference tournament, an at-large bid was still in the books.
After dropping two of its three games following the trip to South Carolina, Howland’s premature sentiment is reality. An at-large bid is likely off the table for a Mississippi State team with those aspirations at the start of the season. Losing seven games in February will do that.
“It’s do or die now,” Howland said.
That'll be the case each night until Mississippi State is eliminated in this week’s conference tournament in Tampa, starting Thursday with the season's third matchup against South Carolina.
“Our guys want to have a chance to advance in this tournament and do something special,” Howland said.
This team’s fate will be equally important to the future ahead for Howland at Mississippi State. Howland is in his seventh season at Mississippi State and on the verge of his sixth without an NCAA tournament appearance.
If there was any doubt left to push the fanbase away – one building a bottom-tier attendance in the SEC this season – the losses have been felt in agonizing fashion.
If Mississippi State has any chance to make a run toward the conference title with No. 9 Tennessee and No. 5 Kentucky or Alabama in the way before the finals, it’ll have to close out games. Seven of State’s 10 conference losses have come by single digits. Another loss, by 13 against Auburn, came in overtime.
Much of that has to do with a nonexistent late-game offense complemented by an often-struggling first half offense. Teams know Mississippi State wants to go to its lone All-SEC selection in Iverson Molinar.
So, they have denied him the ball and forced the likes of Shakeel Moore and D.J. Jeffries to run the offense. More often than not, that defensive approach has succeeded.
Howland hopes some good fortune sits on MSU’s side, knowing the last time Mississippi State won the SEC tournament (2009) came in Tampa.
On the women’s side in SEC play, 7-seed Kentucky made a run from a bubble team to an automatic-bid with a run in Nashville which ultimately featured an upset of No. 1 South Carolina. Just like the Wildcats, the Bulldogs’ approach has to be one of urgency mixed with patience.
“You’ve gotta survive the first game to get a chance to play the second game and survive that,” Howland said.