STARKVILLE – The hours spent away from family crossed his mind. The trips to recruits’ homes crossed his mind. The sacrifices made to become a premiere collegiate head coach — those crossed his mind.
As Sam Purcell is taking videos and posting on social media the “ooahs” and “aahhs” he expresses while walking through the Final Four in Minnesota, it’s hard to sense the numerous thoughts running through his head. But that’s the reality of his business.
It’s why his daughters are up in Kentucky finishing the school year while he is in Starkville trying to build another program toward college basketball’s highest level — this time as Mississippi State’s head coach.
It’s because Purcell has seen the successes which makes the sacrifices so worthy, and he wants his new staff and players to feel it too.
“I mean, it’s everything,” Purcell said.
Purcell was hired as Mississippi State’s head women’s basketball coach March 12, but wasn’t quite ready to turn his full attention to the Bulldogs. He was previously a longtime assistant at Louisville — a 1-seed in this year’s NCAA tournament. He wanted to finish out the season with the Cardinals before heading to Starkville.
The run turned out to be a long one, as expected, with Louisville reaching the Final Four. But Purcell’s desire for winning at Mississippi State was evident.
He posted videos on various social media platforms showing the glitz and glamor that came with being at the Final Four — that is, the glitz and glamor the NCAA made sure to include following a 2021 tournament where inequity between the men’s and women’s tournaments was exposed.
In those videos, Purcell continuously expressed how he wanted to bring his Mississippi State players to that stage.
“I left a really good situation,” Purcell said. “I’m leaving a program that has been in the top five and sustained success for a long period of time. It has not been a roller coaster. It is a well-oiled machine. So for me to leave, it had to be for something that I truly believe in and I think that women's basketball matters. And that they needed me. It's a perfect fit with all the boxes checked.”
The Goat!— Sam Purcell (@SamPurcellMSU) March 29, 2022
Thank you @coachjeffwalz for one heck of a ride.
It’s been an honor to be on your staff for the last nine years.
2 Final 4’s together.
Now let’s go get this National Championship! pic.twitter.com/4QjBS3eOFe
Purcell’s Louisville squad was on the wrong end of a 2018 Final Four loss against Mississippi State. Though he would have appreciated a win, he got a firsthand look at the success attainable in Starkville.
He posted another video to social media two weeks ago after his arrival to MSU. Behind him was a wall with the various NCAA tournament runs the Bulldogs have made.
“Look what we’ve got above my head,” he said. “We got history. We got moments.”
It has been a rocky stretch for Mississippi State with Purcell serving as the third head coach since MSU’s last NCAA tournament appearance. But with the efficiency of the transfer portal, he believes State can recreate history sooner than later.
“I can sell an easy dream because it was done here,” Purcell said. “This is not a rebuild. This is just bringing in the right pieces that are already here, and we’re right back.”