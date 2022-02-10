STARKVILLE – There’s a certain aura around the Mississippi State softball facilities of a team with serious expectations but a merrymaking approach to reaching them.
Head coach Samantha Ricketts and her staff invited local reporters for a first-person experience with the team’s training regimen before the typical media day activities.
I was among those in attendance, and I’ll start by saying the changeup cage was a cakewalk. Then I entered the cage where pitches are randomized, and suddenly looking for the impossible-to-hit riseball made the off-speed changeup hard to anticipate.
The third cage with graduate assistant Alyssa Loza actually pitching after coming out of the bullpen for the team last season — well, I’ll spare you the details. I made contact a few times.
The staff was smiling throughout the afternoon, joking with each other and helping give us tips when needed (pretty often).
But the moment the festivities moved upstairs to sit and talk about the upcoming season, the tone shifted.
“It’s one of the main goals — we’re gonna take it game-by-game, but — to host a regional,” catcher Mia Davidson said.
Ricketts recalls surveying Dudy Noble Field last season and seeing the impact the crowd could make at a baseball regional. Playing in a harsh SEC combined with this weekend’s opening slate in Irvine, California, featuring a pair of national contenders in Oklahoma and UCLA won’t make the path toward hosting an easy won for State.
But on a team with added depth, a pitching staff not reliant on one or two arms and a balanced lineup, it’s possible. And hosting postseason play could become much easier.
“How do you lose when your atmosphere is like this,” Ricketts says of Dudy Noble.
State went on a 7-0 run to close out last year’s regular season, with six of those wins at home. It’s no coincidence, Ricketts says, those wins came with COVID-19 protocols lifted and fans back to pack Nusz Park.
Much of what has prompted State’s success toward a 35-25 record last season has to do with the growth of the sport nationally.
Ricketts has seen the way softball has developed at Mississippi State but also in the state of Mississippi.
Rather than competing outside the state, softball players are competing more often in-state whether it be in tournaments or youth leagues.
Players such as Davidson see the attention football, women’s basketball and baseball generate at Mississippi State. With more growth for the sport along with continued success, Ricketts and Davidson believe softball can make its way into that conversation.
“That’s the goal, and the girls — particularly Mia and the older ones — understand that,” Ricketts said. “When they’re out in the community, they’re trying to continue to invite people to games. A lot of people don’t know our games are free. It's getting them to come in at any time and support the team because we know that’s gonna help us in the long run to reach our goals.”
State opens up the season Friday against Loyola Marymount and Oklahoma before facing UCLA on Saturday and LMU against Sunday.
MSU plays 24 nonconference games — 19 at home — before opening SEC play March 12 at Florida.