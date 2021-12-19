STARKVILLE – Michigan State (10-2) and Pittsburgh (11-2) are Peach Bowl bound, and it’s a big deal for both programs.
Pittsburgh has spent the past decade taking part in bowl games named after auto centers, chain pizza joints and financial institutions.
Michigan State’s recent history has been a bit more illustrious with a trip to the College Football Playoff in 2015, but a coaching change brought along a 2-5 record last season. There’s significance for the Spartans, too – that’s why their team site has a tab dedicated to this bowl game.
But their stars – their Heisman candidates – won’t be there.
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker opted out, electing instead to focus on their NFL futures.
It’s a common theme for athletes to turn down a final chance of playing alongside their college teammates in a bowl game. Pickett and Walker are examples, not exceptions.
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks won’t take part in the Outback Bowl. Texas A&M will be without running back Isaiah Spiller and defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal in the Gator Bowl.
Charles Cross won’t be playing in the Liberty Bowl, the Mississippi State left tackle announced Friday as he declared for the NFL draft.
There are plenty of opinions regarding these controversial decisions, and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach made his thoughts clear a week ago.
He believes players who think they’re headed toward a storied NFL career can at least play one more college game. Especially when he sees NFL players voluntarily participate in the Pro Bowl.
“It's one of the biggest absurdities that I've seen,” Leach called it.
The players are the reason fans tune into bowl games, so their decisions are held in the spotlight. But their decisions to opt out aren’t far off from their mentors.
Head coach Brian Kelly left Notre Dame in the midst of a potential Playoff appearance. Lincoln Riley left his team hours after a heartbreaking loss to rival Oklahoma State.
Leach has never voluntarily done it as a head coach, but he left Oklahoma before the 1999 Independence Bowl for a head coaching spot at Texas Tech.
Mississippi State’s players met with reporters on Friday for the first time since Leach’s comments and shared their thoughts on the national discussion.
“It’s the players’ decision,” quarterback Will Rogers said. “People don’t talk about it, but coaches leave all the time mid-year… That’s up to the player, his family and whatever is best for him.”
The decision isn’t always to skip the game. Just up the road from Mississippi State, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral made it clear he will play in the Sugar Bowl.
Players don't always make the unpopular decision. They just feel they deserve the option.
“It’s their choice,” linebacker Jett Johnson said.