STARKVILLE – Wes Welker remembers the stories, like many who have played for Mike Leach before.
Welker is a former NFL receiver who reeled in nearly 10,000 yards in 12 seasons and holds the record for receptions (903) by an undrafted player.
But before he was catching passes from Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, he was walking into meetings with Leach when the two overlapped at Texas Tech (2000-03) with an open schedule because he knew Leach might ramble with one of his famed off-topic rants.
“He goes into a lot of those meetings with a plan,” Welker says, “and then he just does his own freestyle type deal up there, and it’s pretty entertaining.”
Even in his first college head coaching role — Leach coached Texas Tech in 2000-09 — he was the same guy whose ramblings remain the thing his players talk about most.
But the numbers showed his personality didn’t get in the way of success.
Leach’s Texas Tech offense featuring Welker improved significantly from Year 1 to Year 2. His Washington State team did the same in the early 2010s.
Success came with time in Leach’s repetition-based Air Raid offense.
Texas Tech scored 25 points and threw for 295 yards per game in 2000. The Red Raiders scored 33 points and threw for 337 yards the following year.
At Washington State from 2012-2013, it was an increase of 11 points and 38 passing yards per game.
“It takes time to really dial in the players on how you want everything done,” Welker said.
Leach hopes Mississippi State can continue this trend after a full offseason in Starkville.
“People get used to being where they’re supposed to be with more consistency,” Leach said. “The quarterback identifies it and it all kinda works together. If you run five routes — if you do it with precision — everybody’s in the right place. It makes it sharper, makes it harder to cover. Makes it more sudden as far as getting the ball to somebody.”
The Bulldogs averaged 21 points per game last season. They averaged 296 passing yards per game — 277 in games Will Rogers started.
The pieces are in place for MSU to follow in the footsteps of Leach teams from the past, and it comes with the understanding not all offseasons are created equally.
Every team entered last season with limited spring and summer work due to cancellations and other complications brought on by COVID-19.
But no team dealt with as drastic a philosophical change at head coach, meaning MSU could benefit more than any team from having a return to normal in 2021.
The key to this is time Rogers had to develop relationships with his receivers in a way that didn't require them meeting on Zoom via their living rooms.
“You need to have an unspoken language,” said Carlos Francis, another former Texas Tech receiver (2000-2003).
Rogers echoed this notion when he credited team bonding as a reason he feels more comfortable heading into Year 2 ... even with new pieces such as Makai Polk and Jamire Calvin expected to play big roles.
Welker and Francis became fluent with Kliff Kingsbury when they switched from thinking about route-running to focusing on how each route could work against the defensive scheme presented.
Kingsbury’s interception-to-touchdown ratio went from 21-to-17 in Leach’s first season to 25-to-9 the following year.
“(The QB and WR) are seeing the same thing at the same time,” Francis said. "That way your offense becomes more efficient.”
Knowledge of the Air Raid offense doesn’t stop when a player leaves Leach.
Kingsbury runs the high-powered offense with the Arizona Cardinals where Kyler Murray is under center.
Leach told the New York Times in 2019 he thought the Patriots' offense resembled more of his early Iowa Wesleyan teams than they did Charlie Weis' New England teams with a young Brady.
Manning’s time with the Broncos saw one of the most efficient pass-heavy offenses in NFL history.
Welker played for both franchises with those all-time great quarterbacks. As a receivers coach for the 49ers, he sees plenty of what he learned from Leach 20 years ago continuing to make its way in the league.
“Different teams call it different things — turbo, NASCAR,” Welker says. “Just playing really fast and playing at the line of scrimmage. You’re seeing more and more of that now of every team having that in their arsenal in the NFL.”
Welker calls Leach a few times each year, often to get his former coach’s thoughts on certain receivers.
As much as Leach has taught him on the field, there’s one lesson Welker never forgets when preparing to get on the phone with Leach.
“I have to time out when I call him and know that I’ve got about an hour and a half free to hear all the stories,” Welker said.