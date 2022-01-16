OXFORD – Doug Novak turned away from the court, put his arms on his head and sighed in disbelief after Mississippi State inbounded the ball into the backcourt with 20 seconds on the shot clock – prompting an immediate backcourt violation.
Novak didn’t take a moment like the officials did to realize MSU’s 10 seconds should have reset. But it was a long afternoon for Mississippi State.
A near-intentional turnover wasn’t surprising.
A rivalry which arguably didn’t deserve that label flipped on its head Sunday as Mississippi State’s 14-game winning streak against Ole Miss snapped with a resounding 86-71 loss.
“It wasn’t a lot of fun,” Novak said after the game.
Mississippi State had eight available players following a COVID-19 outbreak within the program that forced a postponement of the team’s scheduled trip to Kentucky last Thursday.
The Bulldogs got the SEC’s leading scorer back in forward Rickea Jackson along, but it was without freshman Denae Carter due to a personal matter.
Without Carter – a 6-foot forward – MSU lost its top rebounder (8.3 per game) and lone consistent threat inside on a team lacking size.
That proved costly against the Rebels.
Ole Miss immediately attacked with 6-foot-5-inch center Shakira Austin on the opening possession and continued throughout the afternoon as 5-foot-9-inch guard JerKaila Jordan played the 5 for MSU.
Austin finished with 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting and 10 rebounds.
“I don’t wanna make excuses, but not having Denae Carter in the middle is a big factor for a team like ours,” Novak said. “We can do what we did with JerKaila for some time, but it’s a long time for someone (5-9) to be in there for 40 minutes.”
Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin didn’t think Carter would’ve made a difference.
“It didn’t matter at all,” McPhee-McCuin said. “She’s 5-10, no? And a freshman. How’s she gonna stop a top-3 — in my opinion the No. 1 — draft pick.”
Ole Miss’ tenacity inside was matched by a defensive performance becoming the norm in Oxford.
The Rebels entered the contest with the No. 9 scoring defense in the nation thanks in large part to their ability to collect nearly 12 steals per game.
The 1-2-2 press by Ole Miss created havoc for a Mississippi State team that spent the week working with a variety of lineups in practice due to the uncertainty of who would play — and coach with Novak dealing with a positive case of his own.
Mississippi State had more turnovers (13) than it did made baskets (11) or rebounds (12) going into halftime.
“(The Rebels) were very, very good this afternoon,” Novak said. “We were not.”
The trend of this in-state rivalry has been headed in this direction throughout the past year.
MSU held power in Mississippi, but the sudden departures of Vic Schaefer and Nikki McCray-Penson put a cloud over a team battling for national titles four years ago.
Meanwhile, Ole Miss has become a legitimate NCAA tournament hopeful in McPhee-McCuin’s fourth season.
“I think we showed who’s the best right now and that’s us,” she said postgame. “We plan on doing that again when we go to Starkville.”
Some confusion arose during the game as guard Anastasia Hayes — who paced Mississippi State with 24 points — was late coming out of the locker room after halftime.
The SEC Network broadcast crew claimed Hayes had a confrontation with the coaching staff. A team spokesperson said no such event occurred.
“There was just some tension, no doubt. I’m not gonna lie,” Novak said. “There was some tension and communication. There was some players who haven’t played together in a while. But it all got sorted out at halftime.”