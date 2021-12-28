MEMPHIS – College football players love their cliches.
No. 1 among them is “Next man up.”
Got an injury, COVID or an opt-out?
It’s next man up.
A role player, known as a substitute back in the day, takes the field, and there’s no discernible decrease in team production.
It’s a wonderful concept.
However, starters are starters for a reason, and it’s hard for any team to lose a handful and not miss a beat.
There was a discernible decrease in production for Mississippi State in its 34-7 AutoZone Liberty Bowl loss Tuesday night.
It wasn’t because Nick Jones couldn’t hold up in pass protection at left tackle or because Decamerion Richardson was a lesser cornerback version of departed Martin Emerson.
It wasn’t even because defensive line starters Randy Charlton and Jaden Crumedy were surprise absences.
It was because the Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage of a Texas Tech defense that was ranked No. 118 in passing yards per game allowed and No. 104 in points per game allowed.
Those defensive line absences were glaring in the first quarter as the Red Raiders gashed an MSU defense ranked No. 10 against the run.
The Bulldogs settled in, and began to turn things around.
In a string of 19 plays by both teams in the second quarter the Tech offense ran 15 plays on the MSU side of the 50 and came away with only three points.
Aside from some reshuffling along the line the MSU offense had its playmakers intact, but quarterback Will Rogers was far less accurate than he’s been – and it’s not like his numbers were replaced with a dominant run game.
Sometimes when Rogers did the right things his receivers didn’t.
A Jaden Walley second-down drop when the Bulldogs were at the Tech 42 early in the third quarter was a drive killer. It would have been a 20ish-yard gain, and the Bulldogs couldn’t convert the resulting third-and-10. Punch in a touchdown there, and the Bulldogs lead 14-13.
MSU was at least able to punt Tech back to its 5, but the Red Raiders got out of the mess with two big pass plays, one of them burning Richardson with a 50-yarder to the MSU 1. Tech quarterback Donovan Smith scored on the next play.
The Next Men had their hiccups which is to be expected, but the guys pressed into new roles need to be able to rely on those accustomed to heavy workloads.
Starters are starters for a reason.
Defensively, there was a window of opportunity for the Bulldogs to win this game. When their offense didn’t respond Smith took over.
Two quarters later Tech still had Mike Leach’s money – and they had the Liberty Bowl, too.