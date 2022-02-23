STARKVILLE – Doug Novak and his daughter Mackenzie sat in the stands of Neyland Stadium as the Volunteers crossed the goal line and the famous tune of ‘Rocky Top’ began.
Novak, a Tennessee grad, made sure his daughter knew the UT fight song – or at least one of the five different versions he has heard.
So when Tennessee scored and the band got to work, Mackenzie was stunned.
“Dad, how did they get our song,” she asked. “They’re playing our song.”
“Well, it’s not actually our song,” he responded.
Doug Novak is a native of South Dakota, but he attended Tennessee where he played tennis. However, his interest remained strong in basketball and he quickly took the route of coaching the sport on the men’s side after graduating from UT in 1990 and Clemson with a Masters in counseling two years later.
When he returns Thursday to Knoxville as the interim head coach at Mississippi State, he admits there will be some nostalgia — especially as he stands on a court named after one of his biggest mentors in Pat Summitt.
“I hadn’t really thought about it until (Monday) knowing that we’re gonna go there and play probably because I don’t look too far ahead on anything,” Novak said. “But it will be strange. It’ll be odd. I had always been a Tennessee guy. That’s where from 18-22 years old, I grew up with that program.”
Novak was a student when Tennessee started to reach its peak. Though he admits his responsibilities as a student-athlete kept him from attending many women’s basketball games, he saw from afar — and then up close when he and his wife built relationships with Summitt — how the legend made her presence known.
“She had garnered the respect of the football coaches — football coaches in the SEC, about as dominant of an athletic department as you can have,” Novak says. "...All of those coaches respected Coach Summitt and the women’s basketball program. And the baseball coach. Right on down the line.
“She stood toe-to-toe with men’s athletics when it wasn’t as easy.”
Novak says he respected how she continued to give men within the athletic department credit and felt as though both sides could succeed without diminishing the other. He watched as the university and state rallied around Summitt en route to a storied career featuring eight national championships.
Novak also watched as No. 16 Tennessee returned to national prominence a decade after Summitt’s retirement and nearly six years after her death.
Holly Warlick, who was a long-time assistant under Summitt, replaced her predecessor for seven seasons in which UT made the NCAA tournament every year. But after not getting past the second round of the tournament for three straight seasons, Warlick was fired.
Enter Kellie Harper, one of many former players for Summitt who have become coaches including former MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson.
Harper ignited the team to a 21-10 record prior to the cancelation of the 2020 postseason due to COVID-19. She followed that with a 17-8 record last season before a second round loss.
“She sounds like Pat,” Novak says. “She has that same stature at a younger age… She is Tennessee.”
This season, the Vols are 21-6 and 10-4 in SEC play — good for third in the conference.
Having seen the coaching tree Summitt has grown, it’s little surprise to Novak the UT program has continued success. It’s just a bit of a headache as he takes seven available players on the road while sitting on the NCAA tournament bubble.