Mississippi State is entering conference play right where it started the season, and Ben Howland knows that.
Mississippi State has no bad losses. It has one good win – a Quadrant 2 victory against Richmond.
There isn’t much eye-popping on the MSU resume. Mississippi State started the year on the bubble, and most current projections have MSU in that same spot.
With the second chapter of their season coming up, the Bulldogs know there’s ample opportunity to reset and reach the NCAA Tournament expectations they have.
“This is the critical part to our season every year,” Howland said. “It’s SEC play. It’s a whole new season.”
The road starts on Wednesday when Mississippi State welcome Arkansas to Humphrey Coliseum for its SEC opener. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and it'll be seen on the SEC Network.
Arkansas is coming off an Elite Eight run last season – its first in 26 years.
The team lost its leading scorer in Moses Moody, who was the No. 14 pick in last year’s NBA Draft. Arkansas also lost Justin Smith – its third-leading scorer and top rebounder from a year ago.
The Razorbacks have fallen out of the AP poll and down to No. 90 in the NET rankings after back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Hofstra offset a 9-0 start.
But Howland knows come season end, Arkansas should still be a team in the NCAA tournament mix.
“They have good players,” Howland said. “And they’re well-coached.”
Senior guard JD Notae has stepped up in filling Moody’s role as the team’s top scoring threat after being the SEC’s sixth man of the year last season.
He averages 18 points per game while shooting 42% from the floor and 29 percent from deep.
Notae’s play has been paired with an impressive start from Chris Lykes, who transferred from Miami prior to this season.
Lykes is scoring 13 points per game while shooting 33% from deep.
The Arkansas guard combo figures to be an intriguing matchup against MSU’s guards.
Iverson Molinar has been touted as the team’s best defender by Howland. Alongside Molinar is starting guard Shakeel Moore who averages more than two steals per game.
Off the bench is where the guard defense becomes a test.
Freshman Cam Carter has brought a spark as the first guard off the bench for MSU during its current three-game winning streak. But as a young guard, his defense has room to develop.
The status of guard Rocket Watts remains a question and key piece in the guard rotation — particularly on defense. Watts was a good defender at Michigan State, but his offseason hip surgery still slows his lateral movement a bit.
Watts has not played in MSU’s previous three games due to swelling in the capsule near that hip. After a cortisone shot, Watts was advised to just rest.
Howland hopes the swelling is not an issue throughout the season, but that remains to be seen.
Forward Tolu Smith (foot) returned to practice following the holiday break, but like Watts, Howland did not commit to whether or not Smith would play against Arkansas.