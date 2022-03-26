STARKVILLE
One man’s clutch offense is another man’s late offense.
Either way, it’s dicey.
As Mississippi State begins to show glimpses of the offense outfielder Brad Cumbest described in the preseason, the Bulldogs were clutch again on Saturday with a four-run ninth in an 8-7 series-clinching win over Alabama at Dudy Noble Field before 14,077 fans.
The Crimson Tide rallied against Jackson Fristoe with three runs on four hits – three of them doubles – after Fristoe entered a 4-4 game in the ninth.
The Bulldogs were also clutch – or late – in the series opener when they scored six of their seven runs after the sixth inning.
They got a two-run home run to tie in the ninth, a solo walk-off to win in the 10th from RJ Yeager.
That’s dangerous living and hard to duplicate.
The Bulldogs got one big hit in the middle innings on Saturday, Luke Hancock’s two-run home run in the fourth. They missed opportunities for bigger innings in the sixth and eighth.
An MSU team forced to remake itself after devastating pitching injuries to Landon Sims and Stone Simmons can’t have that.
The new-look Bulldogs need to take pressure off their pitching staff, and it’s going to get harder to live in the ninth inning and beyond.
As Saturday’s first pitch arrived the Bulldogs had scored 38 runs in their previous three SEC games. Make that 46 in four now.
Cumbest told us early on he thought this year’s team could be better than last year’s national champions which got hot at the end of the season. This team could be more consistent, he said.
The Bulldogs right now are backing up Cumbest’s early confidence.
Leggett had a big hit against Texas in Omaha last year but was hitting .189 when he got to the plate on Saturday.
Hitting coach Jake Gautreau told him, “We don’t need the best swing, just a hard-hit ball. I took a fastball away and got the pitch I was looking for. I put a good swing on it,” Leggett said.
Leggett and his mates are going to need to score runs.
Senior right-hander Parker Stinnett was dominant for five scoreless innings on Saturday. The sixth began with hard contact right at shortstop Lane Forsythe that was ruled a hit. Stinnett retired the next two before Alabama took the lead with a walk sandwiched among three hits.
Behind him the bullpen allowed four earned runs in 3 1-3 innings.
Sunday the Bulldogs go for the sweep. This is a series they needed to win because they can.
No SEC weekend is easy, but when the dust settles the Bulldogs may find that some others will be more challenging.
Clutch offense is always welcome.
More in the middle would be welcome, too.