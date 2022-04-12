Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Entering his third season coaching Mississippi State’s corners, McBath can hardly hold back his laugh while saying that. Having watched his guys line up against 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound receivers who look like Georgia transfer Justin Robinson, McBath knows the magnitude of the task in front of his position group.
“It’s a challenge,” McBath backtracks. “You’ve gotta give your guys tools, different tools, to battle these guys.”
He’s fortunate with his corners to have a guy such as Emmanuel Forbes to make life without Martin Emerson easier.
Emerson was a 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound player with speed who could effortlessly be tasked with defending the opposing teams’ top receiver. Forbes is slimmer and a touch shorter, but it hasn’t stopped him from developing as one of the SEC’s top corners while under the wing of Emerson.
Forbes has eight interceptions in his two seasons at Mississippi State — three of which were returned for touchdowns his freshman season. He recorded 60 tackles last season, which was most among MSU’s corners. Opposing teams have been forced to go his way, and Forbes has shined.
But with State’s No. 1 guy gone, there is an extra burden on Forbes' shoulders. His plays aren’t complementary, they’re necessary.
McBath doesn’t expect that to be an issue.
“We know what kind of player he is,” McBath said. "We know what he’s gonna do when he touches the field."
Forbes is considered by his teammates and coaches to be a leader by example, but he hasn’t hesitated to use his vocal skills as well in spring practice. As Emerson did with him, Forbes has taken ownership of State’s less-experienced corners.
DeCarlos Nicholson has become chief among those as Forbes constantly tells the junior college transfer what he can improve on. Much of the same goes for Decamerion Richardson and Marcus Banks — a pair of players with SEC experience but to a limited extent.
“It’s (Forbes') time to lead,” McBath said. "It is… He has to impact others right now. He’s gotta bring guys along. He’s gotta be a leader on this defense.”
Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett joked about Emerson "not running around" MSU's practices anymore. Fortunately for him in his third season coaching MSU’s defense, Arnett might have the next best thing.