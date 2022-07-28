Rick Cleveland

Rick Cleveland

 Mississippi Today

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Jackie Sherrill recruited and coached many, many splendidly gifted athletes in his stints at Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Newsletters

RICK CLEVELAND has been Mississippi Today’s sports columnist since 2016. He has worked for the Monroe (La.) News Star World, Jackson Daily News and Clarion Ledger. He was sports editor of Hattiesburg American and executive director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. 

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus