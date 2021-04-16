STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s Kamren James and Tanner Allen slugged their way to a series-opening victory over Ole Miss on Friday night.
James drove in four runs on a single, home run and two sacrifice flies while Tanner Allen scored two runs with a single, double and triple. No. 4 Mississippi State beat No. 6 Ole Miss, 5-2 at Dudy Noble Field.
The Bulldogs (26-7, 9-4 SEC) have won seven straight SEC games while Ole Miss (25-9, 8-5 SEC) has lost five of its last seven conference games.
Game 2 is on Saturday at 2 p.m. and will feature Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar against Ole Miss pitcher Doug Nikhazy.
"This is a series that I always circle on the calendar at the beginning of the year, when we play them," James said. "It was really fun tonight and I look forward to the rest of the weekend."
Mississippi State took an early lead in the game when Tanner Allen doubled on the first pitch he saw in the first inning. Kamren James then hit a single past the glove of Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez to put Mississippi State up, 1-0.
Ole Miss tied the game on an infield single and error from Mississippi State Lane Forsythe, then took a 2-1 lead when T.J. McCants hit a solo home run to right field in the top of the fourth inning.
James quickly tied the game 2-2, with a leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
"I thought he was really good," MSU coach Chris Lemonis said of James. "He's doing a lot of everything and he's been hot for a couple of weeks out there. When he walks up there, you feel like you're going to get a big swing out of him."
Mississippi State got to to Ole Miss starting pitcher Gunnar Hoglund one last time in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Allen hit a one-out triple to left center field and James hit a sacrifice fly to plate him and put Mississippi State ahead for the last time, 3-2.
Hoglund exited the game after the seventh inning, and the Bulldogs quickly took advantage of reliever Derek Diamond. Scotty Dubrule doubled to left field, and the 10,291 fans in attendance got louder than they've been all season.
Rowdey Jordan followed Dubrule's double with a RBI single that put MSU up, 4-2.
Allen then singled to put runners on first and third with one out, and James hit another sacrifice fly to center field to put MSU up by three runs.
"I thought the guys did great," Lemonis said of the crowd. "It was hyped. Those maroon-white chants in the eighth, we haven't heard those in a long time. Even if you're the opponent in this environment, it's nice to feel like there's some normalcy back."
Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst led off the top of the ninth inning with a double, but Mississippi State closer Landon Sims forced a double play and then struck out McCants to end the game.
He struck out three batters in two innings of work and earned his fourth save of the season.